केस दर्ज:स्वास्थ्यकर्मी से अभद्रता करने वालों के खिलाफ साढ़े 4 माह बाद केस दर्ज

खातेगांव2 दिन पहले
शासकीय अस्पताल खातेगांव में एसटीएस के पद पर कार्यरत आनंद कर्पे के साथ अस्पताल परिसर में हुई अभद्रता के मामले में पुलिस ने घटना के 4 महीने 18 दिन बाद सोमवार को चार युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया।

घटना 26 जुलाई की है। जांच अधिकारी एसआई आरसी बिल्लोरे ने बताया कि एसटीएस आनंद पिता हीरालाल कर्पे निवासी जेपी कॉलोनी खातेगांव ने 28 जुलाई को एक आवेदन पुलिस को दिया। इसमें जानकारी दी कि 26 जुलाई को अस्पताल परिसर में अनिल, रितेश, अंकित और रवि ने उसके साथ अभद्रता की और जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया।

जांच के दौरान साक्षियों के कथन लेने पर पाया कि घटना दिनांक को आरोपियाें ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खातेगांव परिसर में स्टाफ नर्स के साथ विवाद करने की बात को लेकर फरियादी आनंद कर्पे द्वारा समझाया तो आनंद के साथ आरोपियाें ने गाली-गलाैज कर जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए शासकीय कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाई। फरियादी आनंद कर्पे को जातिसूचक शब्द कहकर अपमानित किया। जांच के बाद अाराेपी अनिल, रितेश, अंकित एवं रवि के विरुद्ध प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
