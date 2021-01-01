पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन का पांचवां दिन:हुक्के की गुड़गुड़ाहट के साथ जारी है किसान आंदोलन

खातेगांव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अनिश्चितकालीन आंदोलन का आज पांचवां दिन

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई घटना को लेकर खातेगांव के किसानों में खासी नाराजगी है। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध और किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में खातेगांव बस स्टैंड के समीप पर किसान पिछले चार दिनों से धरने पर बैठे हैं। किसानों का कहना है जब तक केंद्र सरकार नए कृषि कानूनों को वापिस नहीं लेती और दिल्ली में धरना कर रहे किसान संगठनों के निर्देश तक उनका अनिश्चितकालीन धरना जारी रहेगा।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के बैनर तले हो रहा यह धरना पिछले 4 दिनों से जारी है, जो हर बार से पूरी तरह अलग है। इस बार धरनास्थल पर ही लंगर की व्यवस्था की गई है। अलग-अलग गांव के किसानों की ओर से कभी गाजर का तो कभी मूंग का हलवा किसानों को बांटा जा रहा है। धरनास्थल पर ही हुक्के की व्यवस्था भी है।

कभी केले, तो कभी अंगूर खाए जा रहे हैं। 24 घंटे चाय की व्यवस्था है। देर रात तक किसान अलाव जलाकर आपस में चर्चा करते देखे जा सकते हैं। 8 डिग्री की कंपकंपाती ठंड में भी किसान धरनास्थल पर सड़क किनारे टेंट लगाकर जमे हुए हैं।

किसानों का कहना है दिल्ली आंदोलन में किसानों के काजू-बादाम खाने पर एक वर्ग को आपत्ति है। जबकि ये सारी चीजें किसान ही उगाता है। यहां भी हम इस आंदोलन के बदले स्वरूप से उन लोगों को यह बताना चाहते हैं कि जो हम उगाते हैं, उसे खाने का हक हमें सबसे पहले है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser