प्रशासन की सख्ती:मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से वसूला अर्थदंड

खातेगांव2 दिन पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव के मद्देनजर मुख्यमंत्री ने आवश्यक एहतियात बरतने की अपील की थी। इसी के तहत खातेगांव में शनिवार को प्रशासन ने विशेष अभियान चलाया। इसमें बिना मास्क पहने दुकानदारों, ग्राहकों और आमजनों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 125 लोगों से 14300 रुपए अर्थदंड वसूला। साथ ही लगभग 500 मास्क भी वितरित किए।

एसडीएम तिवारी ने बताया कि वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से मिले निर्देश पर यह अभियान चलाया गया, जो आगे भी जारी रहेगा। अर्थदंड वसूलने के साथ-साथ सभी नागरिकों से अपील की गई है कि वे मास्क पहनकर रखें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। अभियान में एसडीएम संतोष तिवारी, तहसीलदार नाहिद अंजुम, टीआई सज्जनसिंह मुकाती, सीएमओ अनिल जोशी सहित संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी शामिल थे।

