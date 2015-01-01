पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:चाइल्ड लाइन से दाेस्ती सप्ताह का शुभारंभ, जागरूक किया

मनावर17 मिनट पहले
विकल्प सामाजिक संस्था द्वारा संचालित चाइल्ड लाइन टीम मनावर ने शनिवार काे बाल दिवस के अवसर पर चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह का शुभारंभ किया। चाइल्ड लाइन टीम ने दशहरा मैदान व जेलपुरा में बच्चों के साथ गतिविधि की। चाइल्ड लाइन परियोजना समन्वयक सपना शिंदे ने बच्चों को चाइल्ड लाइन परियोजना 1098 के बारे में जानकारी दी। साथ ही उन्हें काेविड 19 के बारे में जागरूक किया।

सभी को मास्क और सैनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। बच्चों को चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती बेल्ट बांधकर उन्हें अपना दोस्त बनाकर बाल दिवस के साथ दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी। बच्चाें काे मिठाई, किताबे, पटाखे बांटे। टीम सदस्य शशि पवार, शेरसिंह डावर, धीरेंद्र सोलंकी, पंकज सूर्यवंशी व टीम 10 इंडिया के सदस्य मयूर प्रजापत, संयम सोलंकी, कनिष्क चौहान, हर्षल कुशवाह, केशव पवार माैजूद थे।

