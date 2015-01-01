पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं!:कमरे में बंद कर छात्रा से दो दिन किया दुष्कर्म

मनावर2 घंटे पहले
उमरबन खरीदी के लिए जा रही 9वीं की छात्रा काे गंधवानी के गांव जयड़ी के युवक ने बाइक पर बैठाया। उमरबन नहीं ले जाते हुए गांव ले जाकर कमरे में दाे दिन भूखी-प्यासी रख दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़िता ने मनावर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।

रिपोर्ट में बताया 4 नवंबर की दाेपहर 2 बजे सामान लेने उमरबन जा रही थी। चौकी फाटे पर जयड़ी का आराेपी जामसिंह पिता चेनसिंह बाइक लेकर आया। मैं उसे जानती थी। उसने उमरबन छोड़ेने की बात कहते हुए बाइक पर बैठा लिया। उमरबंद की बजाए मनावर तरफ गाड़ी ले जाने लगा। विराेध कर बाइक से कूदने पर हाथ-पैर में चाेटें आईं। जान से मारने की धमकी देकर बाइक पर बैठाकर गांव जयड़ी ले गया।

वहां एक कमरे में बंद कर दुष्कर्म किया। 6 नवंबर को ताला खुला देख भाग कर गंधवानी रोड आकर बस से घर पहुंुची। परिजन को घटना बताई। दाे दिन भूखी रहने से बीमार हाे गई थी। इलाज के बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

