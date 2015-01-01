पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परिणाम:पूर्व मंत्री बघेल ने जनता को किया संबोधित, कहा- ये जनता की जीत है

मनावर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा ने पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री रंजना बघेल के नेतृत्व में गांधी चौराहे पर आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। नगर में विजय जुलूस निकाला। बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए बघेल ने कहा यह जीत जनता की जीत है।

मप्र के हित में शिवराज सरकार हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। कांग्रेस सरकार ने कई जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं बंद कर दी थी। अब फिर से प्रदेश में जनता के हितों को लेकर कार्य किए जाएंगे। नप अध्यक्ष मुकाम सिंह किराड़े, डही जनपद अध्यक्ष जयदीप पटेल, मंडल अध्यक्ष सचिन पांडेय, नारायण सोनी सहित कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

मनावर. भाजपा ने पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री रंजना बघेल के नेतृत्व में गांधी चौराहे पर आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। नगर में विजय जुलूस निकाला। बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए बघेल ने कहा यह जीत जनता की जीत है। मप्र के हित में शिवराज सरकार हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। कांग्रेस सरकार ने कई जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं बंद कर दी थी। अब फिर से प्रदेश में जनता के हितों को लेकर कार्य किए जाएंगे। नप अध्यक्ष मुकाम सिंह किराड़े, डही जनपद अध्यक्ष जयदीप पटेल, मंडल अध्यक्ष सचिन पांडेय, नारायण सोनी सहित कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

एकलरा बुजुर्ग. हतनावर में कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी की। वरिष्ठ नेता नरेंद्र तवर, दिलीप मंडलोई, रामेश्वर सोलंकी, सोमनाथ चौहान, मंडल अध्यक्ष अभिजीत सोलंकी सहित कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

दिगठान. बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला प्रतिनिधि विनीत मंडलोई के नेतृत्व में ढोल धमाके के साथ आतिशबाजी की। एक दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कराया। हतनावर में कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी की। वरिष्ठ नेता नरेंद्र तवर, दिलीप मंडलोई, रामेश्वर सोलंकी, सोमनाथ चौहान, मंडल अध्यक्ष अभिजीत सोलंकी सहित कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें