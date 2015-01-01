पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए विद्यार्थियों ने कॉलेज के गेट पर एक घंटे दिया धरना

मनावर2 घंटे पहले
  • जयस के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन कर प्राचार्य काे दिया ज्ञापन आश्वासन पर माने
  • मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर प्रवेश व कम सीटें होना बताया कारण

शासकीय महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए छात्र-छात्राओं ने साेमवार दाेपहर जयस पदाधिकारी लाल सिंह बर्मन के नेतृत्व में काॅलेज गेट पर धरना दिया। एक घंटे प्रदर्शन कर एसडीएम के नाम प्राचार्य आरसी पांटेल काे एक ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें बताया कि आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से पढ़ने के लिए मनावर कॉलेज आते हैं।

वर्षों से यहीं पर पढ़ रहे हैं परंतु इस बार कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा मेरिट लिस्ट पर एडमिशन एवं कम सीटों का बहाना बताकर हम लोगों को प्रवेश से वंचित कर दिया। पढ़ाई अधूरी रह जाएगी इसलिए सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश दिया जाए ताकि हम आगे की पढ़ाई नियमित रूप से कर सके।

जानकारी के अनुसार महाविद्यालय के करीब 350 छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए हैं। इसमें ज्यादातर एमए के छात्र-छात्राएं हैं। जो पूरक आने के कारण रुक गए थे। परीक्षा परिणाम लेट आने के कारण व यूनिवर्सिटी के गलत नियमों के कारण एडमिशन से वंचित रह गए छात्र-छात्राओं ने करीब 1 घंटे तक गेट के सामने धरना दिया।

जहां छात्र-छात्राओं ने कहा शासन द्वारा हमेशा शिक्षा को लेकर नए-नए आयाम खोजे जा रहे हैं। जबकि गरीब आदिवासी छात्र-छात्राओं को शिक्षा से वंचित किया जा रहा है। शासकीय महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य पांटेल ने छात्र-छात्राओं की समस्या सुनकर शिक्षा विभाग को अवगत कराने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद सभी छात्र-छात्राएं वहां से हटे। शीघ्र निराकरण नहीं हाेने पर आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी।

