पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Mhow
  • 25 Thousand Found From The Drawer And Bag Of Table Of Senior Deputy Registrar And Deputy Registrar, Could Not Tell The Receipt

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंजीयन ऑफिस पहुंचे एसडीएम:वरिष्ठ उप पंजीयक और उप पंजीयक की टेबल के ड्रावर व बैग से मिले 25 हजार, नहीं बता सके रसीद

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तहसील कार्यालय में सर्विस प्राेवाइडर की दुकानाें पर भी जांच की
  • सर्विस प्राेवाइडर के यहां न्यायालय के प्रकरणाें की अाॅरिजनल काॅपी मिली

तहसील कार्यालय से लगे पंजीयन कार्यालय में एसडीएम अभिलाष मिश्रा अचानक पहुंचे। एसडीएम ने यहां कार्यालय में वरिष्ठ उप पंजीयक व उप पंजीयक की टेबलों के ड्रावर व उनके बैगाें काे खंगाला ताे 25 हजार रुपए मिले।

इस पर एसडीएम ने जब वरिष्ठ उप पंजीयक व उप पंजीयक से राशि काे लेकर सवाल किए ताे उन्हाेंने आपत्ति लगाने की राशि हाेना बताया। जब एसडीएम ने उसकी रसीद मांगी ताे वह दे नहीं सके। जिस पर एसडीएम ने राशि जब्त कर, ये रुपए कहां से आए इसका प्रमाण बताने के निर्देश दिए।

एसडीएम मिश्रा साेमवार शाम 4 बजे तहसील कार्यालय से बाहर निकले व सामने के प्रांगण में माैजूद सर्विस प्राेवाइडराें की दुकान पर भीड़ देख वहां पहुंचे। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने दाे दुकानाें पर भीड़ अधिक हाेने पर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के तहत दस-दस हजार रु. का चालान काटा व उसके बाद उन दुकानाें में माैजूद दस्तावेजाें की जांच शुरू कर दी।

यहां से जांच करने के बाद वह सीधे पंजीयन केंद्र पहुंचे। यहां पर उन्होंने पहले रजिस्ट्री की काॅपियां देखी। जिस पर उन्हाेंने उप पंजीयक रामावतार बैसवार व वरिष्ठ उप पंजीयक रमेश सिंह भदाैरिया से रजिस्ट्री की काॅपियाें काे लेकर सवाल किया। पूछा ये रजिस्ट्रियां पेंडिंग क्यों है तो दाेनाें ही कर्मी सही से जवाब नहीं दे सके।

इस पर एसडीएम ने उन्हें फटकार लगाई। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने दाेनाें अफसरों के केबिन की जांच शुरू की। इसमें उन्हाेंने केबिन में माैजूद टेबलों के ड्रावर व उनके छाेटे बैग खंगाले ताे उसमें से नकद 25 हजार रु. बरामद हुए। जिसके बाद दाेनाें अफसरों से सवाल किए ताे वह उचित जवाब नहीं दे सके। जिसके बाद एसडीएम ने उस राशि काे जब्त किया।

इस दाैरान तहसीलदार धीरेंद्र पाराशर, नायब तहसीलदार रितेश जाेशी आदि भी माैजूद रहे।

वहीं जांच के दाैरान एसडीएम काे कुछ सर्विस प्राेवाइडर के यहां तहसील न्यायालय में चलने वाले राजस्व के प्रकरणाें की ऑरिजनल काॅपी भी मिली। जबकि ऑरिजनल काॅपी तहसील कार्यालय से बाहर नहीं जा सकती है। एसडीएम ने यह काॅपी जब्त की। इसके अलावा किसानाें की ऋण पुस्तिका व बैंक पासबुक आदि भी जब्त की गई।

रूटीन निरीक्षण था, कुछ गड़बड़ियां मिली हैं, सभी काे नाेटिस जारी कर रहे हैं
एसडीएम अभिलाष मिश्रा का कहना है रूटीन निरीक्षण था। पंजीयन केंद्र पर नकद राशि मिलने पर वहां माैजूद अधिकारी जवाब नहीं दे सके। जिस पर राशि जब्त की है। इसके अलावा सर्विस प्राेवाइडराें के यहां से भी कई दस्तावेज मिले हैं। सभी काे नाेटिस जारी करने के साथ जांच की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें