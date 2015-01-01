पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल लोक अदाल:बिजली के 44, जलकर के 2 और बैंकों के 27 मामले सुलझे

महू3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 119 लोगों को मिला फायदा

नेशनल लोक अदालत में कोर्ट के 9 खंडपीठ में प्रीलिटिगेशन के प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। बिजली कंपनी से जुड़े 1051 में से 44, जलकर के 119 में से 2, बैंकों के 2974 मामलों में से 27 का निराकरण किया गया। समझौतों में 37,12,427 रुपए विभागों को मिले हैं। सुलह होने से 79 लोगों को लाभ मिला है।

न्यायालय में चल रहे लंबित मामलों में आपराधिक समझौता योग्य 74 मामलों में, चेक बाउंस के 213, विद्युत अधिनियम के 129, मोटर दुर्घटना के 46, विवाह से जुजड़े 12, अन्य सिविल 135 प्रकरण रखे गए। इसमें आपराधिक समझौता योग्य 4, चेक बाउंस के 5, विद्युत अधिनियम का 1, मोटर दुर्घटना का 1, अन्य सिविल के 5 मामले में समझौता हुआ है।

इसका 40 लोगों को लाभ मिला। शनिवार को आयोजित लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ प्रथम अपर जिला सत्र न्यायाधीश विकासचंद्र मिश्र, द्वितीय अपर जिला न्यायाधीश राघवेंद्रसिंह चौहान, तृतीय अपर जिला न्यायाधीश सोनल पटेल, चतुर्थ अपर जिला न्यायाधीश रश्मि मिश्रा, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट अर्चना रघुवंशी, कमलेश मीणा, अजयसिंह यादव, आकांक्षा कात्याल, भारतसिंह भंवर, अभिभाषक संघ के अध्यक्ष रवि तिवारी आर्य की मौजूदगी में हुआ।

