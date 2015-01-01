पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:5 दिनी दीपाेत्सव की शुरुआत कल से, वाहन पार्किंग के स्थान तय नहीं

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • बाजार में दुकानें सजी, ट्रैफिक को लेकर यातायात विभाग का कोई प्लान नहीं

शहर में पांच दिनी दीपाेत्सव की शुरुआत गुरुवार काे धनतेरस के साथ हाेगी। दीपाेत्सव के लिए बाजार में विभिन्न प्रकार की दुकानें लग चुकी हैं। लेकिन अभी तक यातायात पुलिस ने बाजार में त्याेहार के दाैरान सुगम यातायात काे लेकर किसी तरह का प्लान नहीं बनाया है। जिसके चलते अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग, सड़काें पर दुकानाें की सामग्री व भारी वाहनाें से प्रवेश से दिनभर में कई बार जाम जैसी स्थितियां बन रही हैं।

शहर में एमजी राेड, मेन स्ट्रीट, मार्केट चाैक, धानमंडी, सराफा बाजार आदि स्थानाें पर दीपाेत्सव के लिए दिनभर खरीदाराें की भीड़ बढ़ रही है। एमजी राेड पर पुलिस ने भारी वाहनाें काे राेकने के लिए बैरिकेडिंग की है। इसके अलावा सराफा बाजार से हरिफाटक, मेन स्ट्रीट से ड्रीमलैंड, माणक चाैक आदि स्थानाें पर भारी वाहनों काे राेकने के लिए किसी तरह के प्रबंध नहीं किए हैं।

जिसके चलते बाजार में भारी वाहन के प्रवेश से बार-बार जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हाे रही है। इसके अलावा अभी तक दीपाेत्सव के दाैरान खरीदी करने वाले वाहन चालकाें के लिए पार्किंग के स्थान भी तय नहीं किए हैं। इस वजह से प्लाउडन राेड पर चार पहिया वाहनाें की अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग से बार-बार जाम लग रहा है।

तीन दिन पूर्व यातायात पुलिस व केंटबाेर्ड अमले ने बाजार में यातायात सुगम रहे इसके लिए सड़काें पर रखी व्यापारियाें की सामग्री व अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग करने वाले वाहनाें काे जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की थी। लेकिन यह कार्रवाई सिर्फ एक दाे दिन चली। जिसके बाद फिर से बाजार में अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग के नजारे आम हाे गए। यातायात पुलिस काे चाहिए की वह पांच दिनी दीपाेत्सव के लिए यातायात काे लेकर ठाेस प्लान बनाए।

एमजी राेड : दीपक व सजावटी सामग्रियाें की दुकानें लगी - दीपाेत्सव के लिए एमजी राेड पर भी अस्थाई दुकानें लग गई हैं। यहां पर सड़क किनारे सजावटी सामग्री, दीपक आदि की फुटकर दुकानें लगी हैं। ये दुकानें अब पांच दिन तक यहां बाजार में लगी रहेंगी। इन दुकानाें पर भी दिनभर खरीदी करने वाले पहुंचते रहे।

बर्तन गली : हाेती थी अव्यवस्थित पार्किंग, व्यापारियों ने गेट बनवाया, बिछाया ग्रीन कारपेट

बर्तन गली में दीपाेत्सव के पांच दिनाें के दाैरान यातायात बाधित ना हाे। इसके लिए व्यापारियाें ने खुद ही पहल की है। यहां पर व्यापारियाें ने जहां पर दिनभर अव्यवस्थित दाेपहिया वाहनाें की पार्किंग हाेती थी। वहां पर व्यापारियाें ने ग्रीन कारपेट बिछाने के साथ ही गेट बनवाया व गमले रखवाए। जिससे की अब यहां पार्किंग नहीं हाे सकेगी और खरीदारी करने वाला ग्राहक पैदल आकर गली में आराम से खरीदारी कर सकेगा।

