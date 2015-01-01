पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:नवंबर के 11 दिन में 94 पाॅजिटिव केस मिले

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • सैंपलिंग में 2668 कुल पाॅजिटिव केस आए
  • 11 दिन में 80 मरीज ठीक हाेकर भी लाैटे

तहसील में एक बार फिर तेजी से काेराेना केस मिल रहे हैं। नवंबर के 11 दिन में ही अब तक 94 पाॅजिटिव केस आ चुके हैं। इसके बाद अब तक कुल संक्रमिताें की संख्या 2668 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं इन 11 दिनाें में 80 मरीज काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाेकर भी लाैटे। जिसके बाद कुल स्वस्थ हुए मरीजाें की संख्या 2500 पर पहुंच चुकी है। वहीं 70 लाेगों की काेराेना से माैत हाे चुकी है। जिसके बाद एक्टिव केस 98 बचे हैं।

अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने की संख्या लगातार दस से कम आ रही थी। लेकिन नवंबर में अब तक 11 दिन में चार बार ऐसा हुआ कि काेराेना संक्रमण के केस 10 से ज्यादा मिले हैं। इसमें बुधवार काे ताे इस माह के अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा 25 पाॅजिटिव केस आए हैं।

एक साथ इतने केस आने के बाद सुबह से ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की विभिन्न टीमें संक्रमित मरीजाें के परिजनाें काे हाेम क्वारेंटाइन करने के साथ ही उनकी सैंपलिंग के कार्य में जुटी रही। इसके अलावा दिनभर में 259 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग की गई। जिसमें 82 वीटीएम कीट और 177 रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्टिंग टीम के द्वारा की गई।

पाॅजिटिव रेट 6.51 प्रतिशत और रिकवरी रेट 93.7%

वहीं तहसील में अब तक कुल 40 हजार 975 लाेगों की सैंपलिंग स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 2668 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले है। इनमें 70 लाेगों की माैत भी हाे चुकी है। नवंबर में अब तक तहसील में काेराेना संक्रमण की पाॅजिटिव रेट 6.51% और रिकवरी रेट 93.7% दर्ज की गई है। जबकि मृत्यु दर 2.62% है।

काेर्ट में काेराेना : चार न्यायाधीशों की रिपाेर्ट आई पाॅजिटिव, कुल 71 की सैंपलिंग हुई

काेराेना का कहर न्यायालय परिसर में भी पहुंच गया। यहां पर चार न्यायाधीशाें की काेराेना पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट मिली। बीएमओ डाॅ. संजय जैन ने बताया कि संपर्क हिस्ट्री के चलते न्यायालय में दिनभर में 71 की सैंपलिंग की गई। जिसमें 13 सैंपलिंग एंटीजन टेस्टिंग व 58 सैंपलिंग आरटीपीसीआर के द्वारा की गई। इसमें एंटीजन में चार न्यायाधीशाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली है। बाकि 58 लाेगों की सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट दाे से तीन दिन के भीतर आएगी।

त्याेहार आज से शुरू : काेराेना का कहर बढ़ रहा है, बाजार में भीड़ से बचें - धनतेरस के साथ गुरुवार से पांच दिनी दीपाेत्सव की शुरुआत हाेगी। त्याेहार मनाने के साथ-साथ स्वास्थ्य की चिंता भी जरूरी है। इसलिए भास्कर की अपील है कि बाजार में खरीदी करने के दाैरान आप लाेग भीड़ में जाने से बचें। इसके अलावा बगैर मास्क के बाजार में ना घूमे। हाथाें काे बार-बार साबुन से धाेएं या सैनिटाइज करें।

नवंबर के 11 दिन का ग्राफ

दिनांक पाॅजिटिव स्वस्थ हुए 1 नवंबर 4 2 2 नवंबर 4 2 3 नवंबर 3 2 4 नवंबर 13 5 5 नवंबर 4 5 6 नवंबर 4 9 7 नवंबर 14 12 8 नवंबर 6 10 9 नवंबर 15 9 10 नवंबर 2 12 11 नवंबर 25 12

