देवउठनी ग्यारस:5 महीने बाद कल जागेंगे देव, गूंजेंगी शहनाई, 11 दिसंबर तक 9 मुहूर्त

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • तुलसी-सालीग्राम विवाह के साथ शुरू हाेंगे मांगलिक कार्य

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है, इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव बुधवार को जागेंगे तो एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गूंजेंगी। बुधवार को तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 हैं।

इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है।

शहर सहित अंचल में देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याें पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना हाेगी।

पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर काे अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्याें पर रोक लग जाएगी। क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। जबकि 12 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच मुहूर्त नहीं है, ऐसे में 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक 16 दिन में 9 दिन ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है।

इसके बाद यह रोक 24 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास (मलमास) होने के कारण होगा। पंडिताें के अनुसार शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर, वधू व मांगलिक कार्य कर रहे व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है।

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। यह दिन सर्वसिद्ध मुहूर्त है और इस दिन विवाह सहित अन्य मांगलिक कार्य के लिए मुहूर्त देखने की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। बिना मुहूर्त के भी इस दिन विवाह किया जा सकता हैै। इसके बाद 27 व 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। दिसंबर में 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। मान्यता है कि यदि मुहूर्त नहीं है तो पाती के लग्न लिखाकर भी विवाह कार्य होते हैं।

24 अप्रैल 2021 को रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त...
15 दिसंबर को सूर्य धनु राशि में आ जाएगा और 16 दिसंबर से मलमास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। खरमास और गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर विवाह नहीं होते हैं। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। हालांकि इस बीच में सिर्फ 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी का अबूझ मुहूर्त रहेगा।

