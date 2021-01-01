पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज डलेगी लॉटरी:हफ्तेभर बाद शहर में नहीं लगेंगे सब्जी-फल के ठेले, नोटिस पर लोगों ने खुद हटाया अतिक्रमण, दुकानों के लिए आज डलेगी लॉटरी

महू15 घंटे पहले
नोटिस मिलने के बाद अतिक्रमण में लगाई गुमटी खुद ही हटाते दुकानदार। - Dainik Bhaskar
नोटिस मिलने के बाद अतिक्रमण में लगाई गुमटी खुद ही हटाते दुकानदार।
  • शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर 300 ठेले लगते हैं, 60 दुकानें होगी आवंटित, 35 ने ही दिया आवेदन
  • हफ्तेभर बाद हाट मैदान को छोड़कर कहीं नहीं लगा सकेंगे फल-सब्जी के ठेले

हफ्तेभर बाद हाट मैदान को छोड़कर कहीं भी सब्जी और फल के ठेले नहीं लगेंगे। मार्केट चौक, हीरा-तारा बिल्डिंग व ड्रीमलैंड पर ठेला लगाकर फल-सब्जी बेचने वालों को मोती महल ड्रिल शेड में दुकानें दी जा रही हैं। इसके लिए कैंट बोर्ड ने आवेदन मंगवाए थे लेकिन 35 ही आवेदन पहुंचे।

दुकान नंबर अलाट करने के लिए शनिवार को लॉटरी निकाली जाएगी। यहां 60 दुकानें हैं। मोती महल के आसपास कुछ लोगों ने गुमटी लगाकर अतिक्रमण कर रखा। कैंट बोर्ड ने 24 घंटे में अतिक्रमण हटाने का नोटिस दिया तो शुक्रवार को 7 गुमटी खुद लोगों ने हटाई। बंद पड़ी और टूटी-फूटी 6 गुमटियां बोर्ड ने हटाई। कैंट बोर्ड के राजस्व अधिकारी मुकेश प्रजापति ने बताया कि डीजल शेड में 6 बाय 8 की दुकानें बनाई गई है। हर दो दुकान के बाद खाली जगह भी छोड़ी है ताकि दुकानदार सामान रख सकें।

शहर में जगह-जगह लगने वाले फल-सब्जी के ठेलों को हटाने के लिए दुकानें बनाई गई हैं। पहले हमने सभी ठेले वालों को नोटिस देकर बताया था कि 10 फरवरी तक दुकान ले लें, इसके बाद वे हाट मैदान को छोड़कर कहीं भी फल-सब्जी के ठेले नहीं लगने दिए जाएंगे। अभी हफ्तेभर का समय और दिया है, इसके बाद ठेला जब्ती की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अब तक आए आवेदन की लॉटरी शनिवार को निकलेगी वहां जिन्हें दुकानें चाहिए वोे आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

