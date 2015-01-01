पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना गाइडलाइन:अनाउंसमेंट कर लाेगों काे मास्क पहनने काे कहा, आज बांटेंगे भी, कल से नहीं पहना तो कार्रवाई

महू2 घंटे पहले
  • रात का कर्फ्यू तहसील में भी लागू, शादियाें के लिए अनुमति लेना होगी

काेराेना के मरीज लगातार बढ़ने के चलते अब एक बार फिर प्रशासन मास्क पहनने काे लेकर लाेगाें काे जागरूक कर रहा है। इसके अलावा प्रदेश सरकार की गाइडलाइन व जिला कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद तहसील में भी रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया है।

तहसील में शनिवार सुबह से ही प्रशासन की टीम मास्क जागरूकता काे लेकर बाजार में लाेगाें काे माइक से अनाउंसमेंट करती रही। दाेपहर 1 बजे करीब एसडीएम अभिलाष मिश्रा, तहसीलदार धीरेंद्र पाराशर, एसडीओपी विनाेद शर्मा, नायब तहसीलदार रितेश जाेशी वाहनाें से शहर के प्रमुख चाैराहा पर पहुंचे। इसमें सात रास्ता, धानमंडी, गाेकुलगंज, ड्रीमलैंड आदि शामिल है। यहां पर माइक से अनाउंसमेंट कर लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया।

रविवार काे प्रशासन की टीम शहर के विभिन्न इलाकाें में लाेगाें काे मास्क का वितरण भी करेगी। इसके बाद साेमवार से बगैर मास्क पहने लाेगाें पर स्पाट फाइन जैसी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सुबह नायब तहसीलदार जाेशी के नेतृत्व में काेदरिया गांव में भी मास्क जागरूकता काे लेकर अभियान चलाया गया। इस दाैरान गांव में रैली भी निकाली गई। जिसमें अरुण जाेशी, इंदरलाल कैलाेत्रा आदि माैजूद रहे।

तहसील क्षेत्र में अब वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम के लिए 100 लाेगाें की अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य

आगामी दिनाें में शादियाें के मुहूर्त हाेने से तहसील क्षेत्र में बड़ी संख्या में शादी समारोह होंगे। इसके लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन ने सरकार की कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए विधिवत अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य किया है। इसमें प्रशासन 100 लाेगाें की निर्धारित संख्या के साथ वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम की अनुमति दे रहा है। अभी स्थानीय प्रशासन तहसील क्षेत्र में लोगों को जागरूक कर रहा है।

कर्फ्यू : उद्याेगाें काे छूट, बेवजह घूमे तो कार्रवाई

तहसील में शनिवार से रात का कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया गया है। इसमें उद्याेगाें में जाने वाले वाहनाें काे छूट रहेगी। बेवजह घूमने वालाें पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। माॅनिटरिंग के लिए टीम भी बनाई जा रही है।

चिंता : एक साथ 25 पाॅजिटिव केस आए

शनिवार काे एक साथ 25 पाॅजिटिव केस आने से प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ गई है। पिछले दिनाें 10 से 15 पाॅजिटिव केस आए थे। लेकिन शनिवार काे एक साथ इतने केस आने से इसे तहसील में काेराेना का पीक शुरू हाेना माना जा रहा है। अब तक तहसील में 2755 पाॅजिटिव मिल चुके है। वहीं कुल स्वस्थ हुए मरीजाें की संख्या 2599 पर पहुंच गई है। इसके अलावा 70 लाेगों की माैत भी हाे चुकी है। जिसके बाद एक्टिव केस 70 रह गए हैं।

