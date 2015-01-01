पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हमला:लड़की से बातचीत करने काे लेकर युवक पर हमला, बाइक भी जलाई, क्षेत्र में पुलिस तैनात

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किशनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के विश्वास नगर का मामला

किशनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के विश्वास नगर में लड़की से बातचीत कर रहे वर्ग विशेष के युवक पर अासपास के युवकाें ने हमला कर दिया। युवक के साथ मारपीट करने के साथ ही उसकी बाइक भी जला दी। घटना के बाद से ही क्षेत्र में तनाव है। माैके पर पुलिस बल भी तैनात कर दिया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार विश्वास नगर में महूगांव निवासी साहिल उर्फ शौकात उर्फ राजा रविवार देर रात 9 बजे करीब यहां लड़की से बात कर रहा था। इसकी जानकारी कुछ युवाओं काे मिली ताे वह माैके पर पहुंचे व साहिल के साथ मारपीट करने के साथ ही उसकी बाइक में भी आग लगा दी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही एएसपी अमित ताेलानी, एसडीओपी विनाेद शर्मा, किशनगंज थाना प्रभारी शशिकांत चाैरसिया सहित भारी पुलिस बल माैके पर पहुंचा व माैके पर लगी भीड़ काे हटाया।

मामले में पुलिस ने 3 को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा

घटना के बाद से ही क्षेत्र में तनाव है। जिसके चलते यहां विभिन्न पाइंट लगाकर अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने साहिल की शिकायत पर सुनील पिता छाेटलाल चाैधरी निवासी विश्वास नगर, शुभम पिता दिलीप जायसवाल निवासी विश्वास नगर, रुपेश मिश्रा, संदीप बजरंगी, सुशील साेनी व भानू के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है। इस मामले में तीन लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भी भेजा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें