वोट फ्राॅम होम:घर पहुंचा बूथ लेकिन 43 नहीं मिले, 85 प्लस उम्र वाले, दिव्यांग और कोरोना मरीज सहित 2085 ने की वोटिंग

सांवेर/महू5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर पर वोटिंग के लिए एक दिन का समय और दिया गया जो गुरुवार को पूरा हो गया

इस बार 85 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के बुजुर्गों, दिव्यांगों व कोरोना मरीज व संदिग्धों को घर पर वोट डालने की सुविधा दी गई। वोट फ्राॅम होम के लिए 4718 लोगों के पास टीम पहुंची तो 2128 ने घर से वोटिंग की सहमति दी लेकिन वोटिंग 2085 ने ही दी। 43 लोग घर पर नहीं मिले। 22 अक्टूबर से 28 अक्टूबर तक घर-घर जाकर वोटिंग करवाई गई और जो लोग इस दौरान घर पर नहीं िमले उनके लिए एक दिन 29 अक्टूबर का समय और दिया गया और घर-घर टीम भेजी गई। इसके बाद 43 लोग गुरुवार को भी घर पर नहीं मिले। संपर्क करने पर बताया कि वे बाहर है। अब ये लोग 3 नवंबर मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर वोट डाल सकेंगे। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने तो यह कहा वो 3 नवंबर को भी बाहर रहेंगे इसलिए उस दिन भी वोट डालने नहीं आएंगे। 85 पार तीन बुजुर्ग का हो गया निधन : स्वीकृति के बाद जब टीम वोटिंग करवाने घर पहुंची तो परिजन ने बताया कि 85 पार बुजुर्गों को निधन हो गया है। एक नवविवाहिता का वोटर आईडी ही नहीं बना : एक कोरोना मरीज नवविवाहिता के घर वोट डलवाने टीम गई तो पता चला कि उसके पास वोटर आईडी ही नहीं मिला। परिजन ने बताया कि वो हाल ही में वह शादी होकर आई है। मायके से उसका नाम कटवाकर यहां जुड़वाना बाकी है।

एक नजर घर-घर वोटिंग पर

मतदाता स्वीकृति वोट डाले बाकी
80 प्लस 1483 1452 31
दिव्यांग 637 625 12
कोराना 53 8 8

