  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Mhow
  But For The First Time Due To The Period Of Kairankal, Sai Palanki Visited The Temple Premises 3 Times Instead Of The City

गुरुवार का शुभ संयाेग:लेकिन काेराेनाकाल के कारण पहली बार नगर के बजाय मंदिर प्रांगण में ही 3 बार घूमी साईं पालकी

महू5 घंटे पहले
  • गाजे-बाजे की बजाय सिर्फ ढाेलक की गूंज, श्रद्धालुओं ने सिर्फ 20 मिनट में की परिक्रमा

सिमराेल राेड स्थित अतिप्राचीन साईं मंदिर में चार दिनी साईं महाेत्सव का समापन साईं पालकी यात्रा के साथ हुआ। पालकी निकालने वाले दिन गुरुवार का शुभ संयाेग रहा। लेकिन काेराेनाकाल का असर ऐसा रहा कि पालकी नगर भ्रमण की बजाय सिर्फ मंदिर प्रांगण में ही निकली।

यहां शाम 7.15 बजे साईं बाबा की आरती हुई। इसके बाद बाबा की प्रतिमा काे पालकी में विराजित कर शाही ठांट-बांट के साथ मंदिर में तीन परिक्रमा लगवाई गई। पालकी के दर्शन करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु मंदिर में पहुंचे।

महाभंडारे से हाेता था महाेत्सव का समापन : हर साल महाेत्सव का समापन महाभंडारा के साथ हाेता था। लेकिन काेराेना के चलते वह भी निरस्त किया गया। इस भंडारे में महू, काेदरिया, हरसाेला, गवली पलासिया, किशनगंज सहित विभिन्न ग्रामीण इलाकाें से सैकड़ाें की संख्या में श्रद्धालु प्रसादी लेने पहुंचते थे।

