सिंचाई की लाइफलाइन बदहाल:झाड़ियां उगने से नहर का तला नजर नहीं आ रहा, कई जगह टाइल्स उखड़ी, ऐसे में यदि पानी छोड़ा ताे व्यर्थ बहेगा

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • 25 नवंबर बाद किसानाें काे पानी देने की तैयारी, लेकिन नहर की स्थिति बहुत ज्यादा खराब

किसानाें काे रबी सीजन में सिंचाई के लिए पानी देने वाली चाेरल नहर की हालात बदहाल है। नहर में कहीं पर टाइल्स उखड़ी हुई है ताे कहीं पर घास उग रही है। जिससे जब नहर चालू हाेगी ताे उसमें पानी का फ्लाे बराबर नहीं चलेगा। वहीं टाइल्स उखड़ने से पानी लीकेज हाेकर व्यर्थ भी बहेगा। जल संसाधन विभाग 25 नवंबर के बाद कभी भी किसानों काे सिंचाई के लिए चाेरल नहर से पानी देने की शुरुआत करेगा।

नखेरी तालाब से लेकर रंगवासा तक जा रही इस नहर की हालात देखरेख के अभाव में बहुत खराब हाे गई है। नहर में कई स्थानों पर टाइल्स उखड़ी हुई है ताे कहीं पर बड़ी-बड़ी घास उग रही है। हालात यह है कि अगर इस नहर से जैसे ही सिंचाई के लिए पानी छाेड़ा जाएगा ताे नहर की साफ-सफाई ठीक से नहीं हाेने से यह पानी किसानाें तक बराबर नहीं पहुंच सकेगा।

वहीं टाइल्स उखड़ने से कई जगह पानी लीकेज हाेकर व्यर्थ भी बहेगा। वहीं जल संसाधन विभाग का दावा है कि नहर की साफ-सफाई का कार्य सभी जगह तेज गति से चल रहा है। यह पूरा हाेते ही पानी छाेड़ा जाएगा। इस बार पानी की बर्बादी नहीं हाेने दी जाएगी।

हरसाेला फाटा : घास उगने से तला नजर नहीं आ रहा, बड़ी मात्रा में पटा कचरा - हरसाेला फाटा से गुजर रही नहर की स्थिति ऐसी है कि यहां पर बड़ी मात्रा में नहर में घास उग रही है। जिससे नहर का तला नजर नहीं आ रहा है। तो नहर में बड़ी मात्रा में कचरा भी पटा हुआ है। जिससे पानी छाेड़ने पर यहां पानी का फ्लाे ठीक से नहीं चलेगा।

चाैरड़िया गांव मार्ग : किनारे की टाइल्स की मरम्मत नहीं होने लीकेज होगा - चाैरड़िया गांव मार्ग पर नहर के किनाराें की टाइल्स उखड़ी हुई है। यहां जब नहर से पानी छाेड़ा जाएगा ताे टाइल्स उखड़ी हाेने से पानी लीकेज हाेकर व्यर्थ बहेगा। इन टाइल्स की मरम्मत अब तक नहीं की गई है।

पातालपानी मार्ग : नहर के आसपास की घास काे जलाया गया है - पातालपानी मार्ग के समीप गुजर रही नहर के आसपास की घास काे आग लगाकर जलाया गया है। जिससे यहां नहर के किनारें पूरी तरह काले नजर आ रहे है। यहां पर भी कई जगह टाइल्स उखड़ी हुई है।

