वारदात:सूने घर में घुसे चाेर, तीन ताले ताेड़े, नकदी नहीं मिली ताे बाइक ले गए

महू6 घंटे पहले
  • धारनाका श्रीराम नगर के एक मकान में हुई घटना

धारनाका क्षेत्र के श्रीराम नगर में बदमाशाें ने सूने घर में चाेरी की घटना काे अंजाम दिया। यहां बदमाश तीन ताले ताेड़कर घर में घुसे। इस दाैरान घर में अलमारी व लाॅकर से नगदी व जेवरात नहीं मिली ताे घर के बाहर खड़ी बाइक चुराकर ले गए।

जानकारी के अनुसार घटना साेमवार देर रात की है। यहां श्रीराम नगर में रहने वाले दर्शन दूधेरिया घर पर ताला लगाकार गुजरात अपने गांव गए थे। इस दाैरान रात में बदमाशाें ने यहां घर के ताले ताेड़े व चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। बदमाशों ने कमरों में रखी सभी सामग्री अस्त-व्यस्त कर दी।

घर में उन्हें जब नगद व जेवरात कुछ नहीं मिले ताे उन्हाेंने बाइक ही चुरा ली। मंगलवार सुबह जब रहवासियों ने घर का ताला टूटा देखा ताे दूधेरिया काे सूचना दी। दूधेरिया ने अपने मकान मालिक संदीप लखमरा काे सूचना दी। जिसके बाद मकान मालिक ने पुलिस काे बुला पूरी घटना की सूचना दी। इस घटना में पुलिस काे बड़गाेंदा क्षेत्र से बाइक बरामद हाे गई है। वहीं पूरे मामले में पुलिस ने किसी तरह का प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया है।

