शिक्षा:कल से शुरू हाेंगी 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं, उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में 3-3 घंटे की शिफ्ट लगेगी

महू4 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश के बाद शुक्रवार से काेराेनाकाल में तहसील में निजी व शासकीय स्कूलाें में 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित रूप व पूर्ण क्षमता के साथ शुरू हाेगी। इसकाे लेकर स्कूलाें में तैयारियां शुरू हाे गई है।

हालांकि कुछ निजी स्कूलाें में परीक्षा ऑनलाइन चलने से वह जनवरी से कक्षाएं शुरू करने की बात कह रहे हैं। इसके अलावा सरकारी स्कूलों में कल से ही यह शुरू हाे जाएगी। इसके लिए बाकायदा अभिभावकाें से सहमति पत्र भी भरवाया जाएगा।

तहसील में शुक्रवार से अधिकांश निजी स्कूलाें में 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं हाेंगी। इसके पीछे स्कूल द्वारा ऑनलाइन परीक्षाएं संचालित हाेना बताया जा रहा है। यह परीक्षाएं दिसंबर अंत तक चलेंगी। जिसके चलते जनवरी में ही संभवत: निजी स्कूल में यह कक्षाएं शुरू हाे सकेंगी। इसके अलावा सरकारी स्कूलाें में 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू हाे जाएंगी। इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू हाे गई है। इसके लिए बाकायदा अभिभावकाें से सहमति पत्र भी भराया जाएगा।

जिसके बाद ही बच्चाें काे स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के प्राचार्य नरेश वर्मा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार से हम दाेनाें ही कक्षाएं के बच्चाें की स्कूल में पढ़ाई शुरू करवा रहे हैं। जिसके चलते हमने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। गुरुवार काे स्कूल परिसर काे सैनिटाइज अादि कराने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाएगी।

तहसील में 10वीं और 12वीं के 42 स्कूल कल से शुरू हाेंगे

बीईओ माधवसिंह बामनिया ने बताया कि तहसील में 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा के मिलाकर 42 स्कूल है। इन सभी स्कूलाें के प्राचार्याें काे काेविड प्राेटाेकाॅल के साथ ही शुक्रवार से नियमित रूप से स्कूल शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अधिकांश स्कूलाें में तैयारियां पूरी हाे गई हैं। जहां बची है वहां गुरुवार तक पूरी हाे जाएगी। शुक्रवार से सभी स्कूलाें की निगरानी भी की जाएगी।

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में 10वीं के 192 व 12वीं के 300 बच्चाें की नियमित कक्षाएं लगेंगी

तहसील के सबसे बड़े उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में कक्षा लगाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। प्राचार्य वर्मा ने बताया की शुक्रवार से 10वीं के 192 व 12वीं के 300 बच्चांे की स्कूल में नियमित रूप से पढ़ाई शुरू हाेगी। इसके लिए हर कक्षा में 20 बच्चाें की ही बैठाया जाएगा। पहले हर कक्षा मंे 50 के करीब बच्चें बैठते थे। लेकिन काेविड के दाैरान साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने के लिए बच्चाें काे अाधी क्षमता से बैठाया जाएगा। वहीं एक दिन में दाे शिफ्ट लगाकर 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं लगेंगी। सुबह 10 से दाेपहर 1 बजे तक सिर्फ 10वीं के बच्चाें काे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद जब यह बच्चें रवाना हाेंगे। इसके बाद दाेपहर 1 से 4 बजे तक 12वीं के बच्चों की शिफ्ट शुरू हाेगी।

इधर केंद्रीय स्कूल में अभिभावक के सहमति पत्र पर डाउट क्लियरेंस के लिए बच्चे स्कूल आएंगे

केंद्रीय विद्यालय की प्राचार्य पूजा श्रीवास्तव ने बताया की अभी केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन की तरफ से हमें स्कूल शुरू करने काे लेकर किसी तरह का निर्देश नहीं मिला है। इसके अलावा हम अभिभावक के सहमति पत्र पर बच्चाें काे डाउट क्लियरेंस करने के लिए स्कूल बुला रहे हैं। यह प्रक्रिया हमारी अागे भी जारी रहेगी। इसके अलावा हमारा स्टाफ नियमित रूप से स्कूल आ रहा है। इसके अलावा जाे अाॅनलाइन कक्षाएं हमारी चल रही हैं। वह संचालित रहेगी। अभी स्कूल शुरू करने काे लेकर हमें किसी तरह का निर्देश नहीं मिला है।​​​​​​​

