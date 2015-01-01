पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नुकसान:बनेड़िया तालाब की नहर ओवर फ्लो होने से फसल हुई खराब, मोटर लगाकर निकाला पानी

बनेड़िया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर शिकायत की तो जल संसाधन विभाग के अमीन पंचनामा बनाने पहुंचे

बनेड़िया तालाब से नहर में अधिक पानी छोड़ने से उसमें पानी ओवर फ्लो हो गया और इस कारण पानी खेतों में भर गया। इससे किसानों की प्याज, गेहूं आदि की फसल खराब हो गई। प्रभावित किसानों ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर शिकायत कर मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

बनेड़िया तालाब से मुंडला तक तीन किमी की नहर से तीन गांव के 1500 किसान सिंचाई करते हैं। इस साल इस नहर को 9 नवंबर को शुरू किया गया लेकिन शुक्रवार को इस नहर में बनेड़िया तालाब से जल संसाधन विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने ज्यादा पानी छोड़ दिया। इससे नहर ओवर फ्लो हो गई और नहर के किनारे के खेतों में पानी भर गया। कई किसानों ने तो खेत में मोटर लगाकर पानी निकाला।

किसान मनोहर, विष्णु पटेल, संदीप संतोष भगत ने बताया कि 1 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा रुपए प्याज के रोप लगाने में खर्च किए थे। नहर ओवर फ्लो होने से खेत में पानी भर गया और प्याज का रोप खराब हो गए हैं। हरिचरण पटेल, बद्रीलाल पटेल, शंकरलाल भगत, मुन्नालाल भगत व चमनलाल सेठ ने भी यही शिकायत की।

उन्होंने बताया नहर में पानी छोड़ने वाले कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही का खामियाजा हमें भुगतना पड़ रहा है। शंकरलाल भगत ने बताया मैंने लहसुन लगाई है। खेत में पानी भरने पर मोटर से पानी निकालना पड़ा है। खेत में पानी भरने से काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा।

वरिष्ठ अफसरों को भेजेंगे पंचनामा

किसानों ने जब सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की तो जल संसाधन विभाग के अमीन ओमप्रकाश जाटव नुकसानी का पंचनामा बनाने खेतों पर पहुंचे। जाटव ने बताया नुकसानी का पंचनामा विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भेजा जाएगा ताकि किसानों को उचित मुआवजा मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें