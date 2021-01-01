पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:रेडक्राॅस अस्पताल में 6 दिन पहले हुई डिलीवरी, दस्तावेज में मेल लिखा देख परिवार ने बच्चा बदलने का आरोप लगाया

महू14 घंटे पहले
  • परिजन ने किया हंगामा, अस्पताल प्रभारी की समझाइश पर माने लेकिन डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए अड़े

रेडक्राॅस अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को गांगल्याखेड़ी के लोगों ने हंगामा किया। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि 23 जनवरी को उनके परिवार में डिलीवरी हुई। शुक्रवार को जब परिजन आंगनवाड़ी में बच्ची का नाम दर्ज करवाने पहुंचे तो पता चला कि अस्पताल के सभी दस्तावेज पर मेल (लड़का) लिखा है।

इस पर परिजन अस्पताल पहुंचे और बच्चा बदलने का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची और अस्पताल प्रभारी की समझाइश पर परिजन वहां से चले गए लेकिन डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए अड़े हैं। गांगल्याखेड़ी निवासी शाहरुख खान की पत्नी फिजा की 23 जनवरी रात 9 बजे रेडक्राॅस अस्पताल में डिलीवरी हुई। परिवार के लोग शुक्रवार को सरकार की लाड़ली लक्ष्मी योजना में नाम लिखवाने के लिए आंगनवाड़ी पहुंचे तो वहां से बताया कि अस्पताल से दिए दस्तावेज में मेल लिखा है।

इसे ठीक करवाएं तो इस पर परिजन दोपहर में रेडक्राॅस अस्पताल पहुंचे और अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर बच्चा बदलने का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची और समझाइश दी लेकिन परिजन नहीं माने। आखिर अस्पताल के प्रभारी ने परिजनों को समझाया तो वे चले गए लेकिन डीएनए टेस्ट करवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। पिता शाहरुख खान ने बताया कि स्थिति स्पष्ट करने के लिए डीएनए टेस्ट करवाएंगे।

अस्पताल स्टाफ पर हाथापाई और दस्तावेज फाड़ने की कोशिश करने का भी आरोप
परिजनों ने बताया कि हम अस्पताल में शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे तो स्टाफ ने हमारे परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ हाथापाई की और डिलीवरी के दस्तावेज फाड़ने की कोशिश की ताकि हमारे पास किसी प्रकार सबूत नहीं रहे। एक दस्तावेज में गलती हो सकती है लेकिन अस्पताल के सभी दस्तावेज में मेल लिखा है जो बच्चा बदलने की बात की शंका पैदा करता है।

जन्म के बाद बच्ची 4 घंटे बाद देने का भी आरोप
परिजन ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर आरोप लगाया कि डिलीवरी के चार घंटे हमें बताया गया कि बेटी हुई है। नर्स व डाॅक्टर ने बताया कि तबीयत खराब होने पर उसे इतनी देर मशीन में रखा गया था। यह बात भी बच्चा बदलने की आशंका को जन्म देती है।

नर्स से लिखने में गलती हुई है, उस पर कार्रवाई होगी
नर्स ने डिलीवरी के दस्तावेज में गलती से मेल लिख दिया। यह दस्तावेज अन्य जगह जाने पर वहां भी मेल ही लिखा गया। ड्यूटी नर्स को नोटिस देकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किसी ने हाथापाई नहीं की है।
उदय कुमार चौहान, प्रभारी रेडक्राॅस अस्पताल

