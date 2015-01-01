पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलसंकट:सात दिन से कम प्रेशर के कारण 5 की बजाय साढ़े 3 लाख गैलन पानी मिल रहा, समस्या देखने आज इंदाैर नगर निगम का दल भी आएगा

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • वार्ड दाे प्रतिनिधि ने कम पानी मिलने को लेकर जताया विराेध

शहर में पिछले सात दिनाें से कम प्रेशर से नर्मदा का प्रदाय हाेने से लाेगाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हालात यह है कि जहां तीसरी मंजिल तक लाेग आसानी से पानी भर लेते थे। कम प्रेशर के वजह से वहां पानी नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है।

इसके अलावा निचले इलाकाें में भी कम प्रेशर हाेने से पानी नहीं पहुंचने से लाेगाें काे जलसंकट से जूझना पड़ रहा है। इसकाे लेकर वार्ड दाे प्रतिनिधि ने भी विराेध जताया है।

यहां केंटबाेर्ड काे प्रतिदिन इंदाैर नगर निगम के जलप्रदाय विभाग द्वारा प्रतिदिन 5 लाख गैलन पानी दिया जाता है। लेकिन पिछले सात दिनाें से केंटबाेर्ड काे कम प्रेशर के कारण साढ़े तीन लाख गैलन पानी ही मिल रहा है।

इस वजह से शहर के प्रमुख इलाकाें के साथ ही निचले इलाकाें के रहवासियाें काे जलसंकट की परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हालात यह है कि शहर के निचले इलाकाें में जहां पर नर्मदा प्रदाय लाइन जा रही है वहां पर पानी का प्रेशर नहीं हाेने से पानी पहुंच ही नहीं पा रहा है।

जिसके चलते त्याेहारी सीजन में शहरवासियों काे सुबह के समय नर्मदा प्रदाय के लिए भटकना पड़ रहा है। इसकाे लेकर वार्ड दाे प्रतिनिधि जितेंद्र शर्मा ने केंटबाेर्ड के इंजीनियर व अन्य अधिकारियों काे जलसंकट की परेशानी काे लेकर विराेध जताया है।

शर्मा का कहना है कि महू केंटबाेर्ड हर माह इंदाैर नगर निगम काे जलप्रदाय के लिए लाखों रुपए का भुगतान करता है। लेकिन उसके बावजूद हर बार नगर निगम महू केंट काे पानी देने में साेतेला व्यवहार अपनाता है। अगर जल्द ही इस कम प्रेशर की समस्या का निराकरण नहीं किया गया ताे शहरवासियाें के साथ मिलकर विराेध प्रदर्शन शुरू किया जाएगा।

