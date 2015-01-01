पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैसम का यू टर्न:सीजन का पहला मावठा, अलसुबह से बूंदाबांदी, तापमान में 10 डिग्री की आई गिरावट, गेहूं- चने के लिए फायदेमंद

  • दिसंबर में बीते दस दिन में सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा, न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री का अंतर

दिसंबर में बीते दस दिन से जारी गर्मी अब अरब सागर में बने सिस्टम से हुई बरसात से अचानक ठंडक में बदल गई है। बीते दस दिन में जहां अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में जाे 15 डिग्री का अंतर चल रहा था। वह सीधे गिरकर तीन डिग्री पर आ गया। इसके अलावा सीजन के पहले इस मावठे काे रबी सीजन की फसल के लिए अभी फायदेमंद बताया जा रहा है।

तहसील में शुक्रवार अलसुबह से ही रूक-रूक कर धीमी बरसात का दाैर जारी रही। अचानक बदले इस माैसम से तापमान में भारी गिरावट आई। गुरूवार काे जाे अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। वह 10 डिग्री गिरकर 20 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसके अलावा न्यूनतम तापमान जाे 18 डिग्री था वह एक डिग्री गिरकर 17 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसके अलावा दिसंबर की शुरुआत से ही ठंडी के माैसम में जाे गर्मी का प्रकाेप चल रहा था। उससे भी राहत मिली।

वहीं अचानक हुई बरसात से रबी सीजन में हाे रही खेती काे भी अभी विशेषज्ञ फायदेमंद बता रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अचानक हुई बरसात से बाजार में लाेग छाते व बरसाती का सहारा लेते हुए नजर आए।

धीमी बरसात फायदा पहुंचाएगी, सतत तेज बारिश से होगा नुकसान
कृषि विभाग अधिकारी वी.जाेशी के मुताबिक तहसील में कुल 36 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी सीजन की खेती हाे
रही है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 17 हजार हेक्टेयर में आलू व 9 हजार 677 हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की फसल हैं।

अभी जाे मावठा गिर रहा है। यह खेती के लिए खासा फायदेमंद है। लेकिन अगर सतत तेज बरसात हाेगी ताे वह खेती काे नुकसान पहुंचाएगी। इसके अलावा उन्हाेंने बताया की तहसील में आगामी जनवरी गेहूं का रकबा बढ़ने की संभावना है क्योंकि जिन किसानों ने अभी आलू की बोवनी कर रखी है वो यह फसल आने के बाद जनवरी में फिर कम समय में होने वाले गेहूं लगा देंगे। इससे 2 हजार हेक्टेयर में और गेहूं की बोवनी हो जाएगी।

