पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीन दिन बाकी प्रचार:अपनापन दिखाने के लिए घर में जाकर मांग रहे हैं समर्थन, समय बचाने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं के घर भोजन

सांवेर-महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक-एक वोटर को मनाने में ताकत लगा रहे प्रत्याशी व उनके सहयोगी
  • 1 नवंबर की शाम को खत्म हो जाएगा प्रचार का समय

चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी तीन दिन बचे हैं। 1 नवंबर शाम को प्रचार खत्म हो जाएगा। इस आखिरी दौर में प्रत्याशी व उनके सहयोगी एक-एक वोट पर पूरी ताकत से मेहनत कर रहे हैं। जनसंपर्क के दौरान समय बचे और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ अपनापन लगे इसलिए भोजन कार्यकर्ताओं के घर पर ही किया जा रहा है तो घर के अंदर तक जाकर वोट के लिए गुहार लगाई जा रही है।

कांग्रेस: पूर्व मंत्री पटवारी ने तराना में कार्यकर्ता के घर किया भोजन

पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी गुरुवार को जनसंपर्क करने तराना क्षेत्र में पहुंचे। दोपहर 12 बजे खाने का समय हुआ तो कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता राजा बल्लीवाल के यहां पूर्व मंत्री पटवारी व साथ आए कार्यकर्ताओं ने भोजन किया। खाने के टेबल पर पटवारी ने कार्यकर्ताओं से गांव के पोलिंग बूथ की जानकारी ली और सभी को पूरी ताकत से काम करने के लिए कहा।

भाजपा: सिलावट ने घर में सब्जी तोड़ रही महिला के पास बैठकर मांगा वोट

भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसीराम सिलावट वोट मांगने के लिए घर के अंदर तक जाने में भी कोई गुरेज नहीं कर रहे हैं। वो किसी जी तो किसी को जीजी, भैया, दादा कहकर वोट देने की गुहार लगा रहे हैं। वे मतदाताओं से कह रहे हैं कि मैं आपका बेटा और भाई हूं। आपके आशीर्वाद से मैंने पहले भी क्षेत्र में विकास किया है, इस बार फिर आपका आशीर्वाद चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें