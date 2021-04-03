पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:कोरानाकाल में लोगों को सुविधाएं देने और रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने वाली कंपनियों का सम्मान किया

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरानाकाल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ लोगों सहयोग करने व रोजगार देने वाली 74 कंपनियों का सम्मान किया गया। इसमें सीएसआर के रुपयों से 40 कंपनियों ने सहयोग किया तो 34 ने रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाया। यह कार्यक्रम गुरुवार दोपहर 1.30 बजे ब्रिजस्टोन कंपनी में विधायक नीना वर्मा, कलेक्टर आलोक सिंह, एसडीएम सत्यनारायण दर्रो, तहसीलदार विनोद राठौर, रोजगार अधिकारी प्रीतिबाला सस्ते की मौजूदगी में आयोजित किया गया। यूनिकेम लैबोरेट्रीज ने पीथमपुर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 50 लाख रुपए तक का काम कर इसका दशा ही बदल दी है। यहीं नहीं इन्होंने कोरोनाकाल में खाने के पैकेट, सैनिटाइजर, मास्क, थर्मल गन उपलब्ध करवाई।

कंपनी के महाप्रबंधक राजीव मजूमदार ने बताया कि हम अस्पताल को बेहतकर बनाने के लगातार प्रयास करेंगे। कलेक्टर ने यूनिकेम लैबोरेट्रीज के प्रबंधक राजीव मजूमदार को भी विशेष पूर से सम्मानित किया। कई कंपनियों ने धार के सरकारी अस्पताल और पीथमपुर के सरकारी अस्पताल में आईसीयू वार्ड, डायलिसिस मशीन व ओपीडी को बेहतर करने व रंग-रोगन में सहयोग दिया। एसआरएफ के दिनेश मिश्रा, आइशर के मिलिंद बुकदे, जेके फाइल के समीप पांडे, मदरसन कंपनी के आशीष सोनी, प्रतिभा सिंटेक्स के एचएस झा, संजय जैन, लिगोंग के रोहित जैन सहित सभी कंपनियों के प्रबंधकों एवं कोऑर्डिनेटरों को स्मृति चिन्ह व सम्मान पत्र दिया गया।

इनका किया सम्मान : सीएसआर के तहत सहयोग के लिए एसआरएफ फिल्म एंड पैकेजिंग लिमिटेड, सिंबायोटेक फार्मास्यूटिकल, एसीजी कैप्सूल,लिउगोंग इंडिया लिमिटेड, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा, इप्का लेबोरेटरीज, एल्केम लैबोरेट्रीज, लूपिन फार्मास्यूटिकल, ग्लेनमार्क फार्मास्यूटिकल, पिरामल हेल्थकेयर, आइशर मोटर्स, मोयरा सरिया को सम्मानितकिया गया। वहीं रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सेपलेक्स इंटरनेशनल, इंडिया नेटस, प्रताप डिजिटल, अल्ट्राटेक सीमेंट, गैलेक्सी कंपोनेंट को सम्मानित किया गया। फ्लेक्सी टॉप इंटरनेशनल के यूनिट हेड मनोज द्विवेदी ने बताया कि हमने सीएसआर के तहत पीपी किट, सैनिटाइजर व ट्रांसपोर्ट के साथ खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था की थी। बदनावर में लगे मेले में हमने 130 लोगों को रोजगार दिया है। प्रतिभा सिंटेक्स ने 750 लोगों तो महिमा फाइबर ने भी 750 को रोजगार दिया है।

