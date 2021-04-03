पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाजसेवी:समाजसेवी बाजडोलिया की स्मृति में परिवार ने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 1 लाख 1101 रु. दिए

महू4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम कोलानी निवासी समाजसेवी व जाट समाज के स्व. भेरूलाल बाजडोलिया की स्मृति में परिवार ने अयोध्या में बन रहे श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए एक लाख एक हजार एक सौ एक रुपए दिए। समिति सदस्यों को राशि का चेक पर्यटन मंत्री उषा ठाकुर भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री कविता पाटीदार की मौजूदगी में जिला पंचायत में विधायक प्रतिनिधि जितेंद्र बाजडोलिया ने दिया। मंत्री ठाकुर ने कहा कि राम मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग देना हमारा सौभाग्य है। इस मौके पर पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रामकरण भाभर, मंडल अध्यक्ष पूंजालाल निनामा, मोहनसिंह रघुवंशी, गोविंदसिंह पवार, सुशील पाटीदार, गोकुलसिंह सोलंकी मौजूद रहे।

धन संग्रह टोली के प्रमुख गोपाल गिरवाल, विजय मीणा व गणपत ओसारी घर-घर जाकर धन संग्रह कर रहे हैं। राशि देने वालों में रामचंद्र ईचोलिया, मोहनलाल कुवाल, वीरेंद्र पटेल, रामेश्वर खनोटिया, संजय गहलोत, प्रहलाद जाट, केदारसिंह पटेल, अशोक खनोटिया, राजेश गहलोत, हीरालाल मीणा, निर्भयसिंह जलखेड़िया, रामचंद्र बागड़ी, पूनमचंद बोपचा, ओम बागड़ी, बालमुकुंद मीणा भी शामिल है।

