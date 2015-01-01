पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़े की जांच शुरू:पठान पिपलिया में 1962-63 में गलत तरीके से पट्टे बांटे, पट्टेधारियों ने 144 बीघा जमीन भूमाफिया काे बेच दी

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानपुर में बगैर विकास अनुमति के कटी काॅलाेनी पर लाखाें का डायवर्शन टैक्स बाकी
  • बड़गोंदा में भी बगैर अनुमति फार्म हाऊस बेचे जा रहे

(प्रणय जैन) स्थानीय प्रशासन ने अब पूरी तहसील में जमीनाें की खरीदी-बिक्री, अवैध रूप से कटी काॅलाेनी, फार्म हाऊस के मामलाें की जांच शुरू की है। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में फर्जी तरीके से जमीनाें की खरीदी बिक्री के मामले सामने आए हैं। सबसे बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा सिमराेल के पठान पिपलिया गांव का मिला है।
जिसमें 144 बीघा जमीन पर 1962-63 में बगैर सरकारी आदेश के पट्टे बांटे गए हैं। इसके बाद पट्टाधारियों ने उस जमीन काे भूमाफियाओं काे बेच दिया है। जिसके बाद अब प्रशासन ने इस पूरे मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इसके अलावा मानपुर, बड़गाेंदा, किशनगंज व गवली पलासिया में भी बगैर अनुमति के कई काॅलाेनी, फार्म हाऊस खरीदी-बिक्री की जांच शुरू की गई है।

लंबे समय बाद तहसील प्रशासन ने जमीनाें काे लेकर तेजी से जांच शुरू की है। इसमें सिमराेल के पठान पिपलिया में प्रशासन काे 144 बीघा सरकारी जमीन पर चाैंकाने वाला फर्जीवाड़ा मिला है। जिसमें यहां सरकारी जमीन पर पहले गलत तरीके से पट्टे बांटे गए हैं। उसके बाद पट्टाधारियाें के माध्यम से उस जमीन काे इंदाैर के भूमाफियाओं काे बेचा गया है। प्रशासन ने इस संबंध में करीब 40 लाेगाें काे नाेटिस जारी किए हैं।

गड़बड़ी के पूरे साक्ष्य जुटाने के बाद प्रशासन इस पूरी 144 बीघा जमीन काे सरकारी घाेषित करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके अलावा प्रशासन काे मानपुर में शिवालय रेसीडेंसी में भी गड़बड़ी मिली है। इसमें बगैर विकास अनुमति के काॅलाेनी काटी गई है। इसके अलावा इस काॅलाेनी का लाखों रुपए का डायवर्शन टैक्स भी बकाया है। इसकाे लेकर प्रशासन ने काॅलाेनाइजर काे नाेटिस जारी किया है। वहीं किशनगंज में तिरूपति धाम काॅलाेनी का कुछ हिस्सा नर्मदा लाइन पर अतिक्रमण कर बनाने का मामला भी प्रशासन काे मिला है। जिसके बाद प्रशासन ने वहां भी नाेटिस जारी किया है।

निसर्ग फार्म व राया फार्म को नाेटिस जारी प्रशासन ने बड़गाेंदा में भी बगैर अनुमति के फार्म हाऊस बेचने का मामला पकड़ा है। इसमें प्रशासन ने निसर्ग फार्म, राया फार्म काे नाेटिस जारी किया है। यहां पर बगैर अनुमति के फार्म हाऊस बेचे जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा भी प्रशासन ने कई मामले पकड़े हैं। जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में बगैर अनुमति के जमीन, काॅलाेनी आदि का व्यापार संचालित करने की जानकारी मिली है।

सिमराेल, मानपुर, बड़गाेंदा व किशनगंज में गड़बड़ियां मिली हैं, नाेटिस दिए हैं
सिमराेल, मानपुर, बड़गाेंदा व गवली पलासिया में जमीनाें की खरीदी बिक्री, बगैर अनुमति काॅलाेनी काटने जैसी गड़बड़ियां मिली है। इस संबंध में सभी संबंधिताें काे नाेटिस जारी किए गए हैं। जांच के बाद जाे भी नियमानुसार कार्रवाई हाेगी व की जाएगी।
अभिलाष मिश्रा, एसडीएम

