पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Mhow
  • In The Excitement Of Victory, Silavat Said If My Activists Say What They Want To Do, Then The Officers Should Tie The Bags To Go To Jhabua

आभार सभा:जीत के जोश में सिलावट ने कहा- मेरे कार्यकर्ता जो कहे वो करना नहीं तो अधिकारी झाबुआ जाने के लिए बोरिया-बिस्तर बांध लें

सांवेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस जीत को ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान के साथ कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत बताया

जीत के जोश से लबरेज विधायक तुलसीराम सिलावट ने सांवेर में हुई आभार सभा में कहा कि जो अधिकारी सुन रहे हैं वो सुन ले, मेरे कार्यकर्ता बोले वो करना, नहीं तो झाबुआ जाने के लिए बोरिया-बिस्तर बांध लेना। यह सिलावट नहीं बोल रहा है ये मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान की आवाज है।

विधायक तुलसीराम सिलावट जीत के दूसरे दिन यहां बुधवार को बस स्टैंड पर हुई सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। चुनाव के रिजल्ट मंगलवार देर रात को आने से सिलावट पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ जनता का आभार जताने बुधवार को यहां पहुंचे।

पहले आसपास के गांवों में पहुंचे और आखिरी में सांवेर में आभार सभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा यहां की जनता ने पांच बार मुझ पर विश्वास जताया है। मैं इसका हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा। मैं 1985 में सेवा का संकल्प लेकर आया था। यहां की जनता मुझे जो ऐेतिहासिक जीत दी है मैं उसका कर्ज उतारने का पूरा प्रयास करूंगा। जल्द ही यहां की सड़कें ठीक होंगी और लोगों को नर्मदा का पानी मिलने लगेगा।

मंच से जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर, इकबालसिंह गांधी, दिनेश भावसार, सुभाष जैन, आशीष जैन, अनिल भावसार, भारतसिंह चौहान, दिलीप चौधरी, सुमेरसिंह सोलंकी, मोहन खंडेलवाल, सोहन पटेल, भगवान परमार, सावन सोनकर, गोलू शुक्ला, गौरव रणदिवे ने भी संबोधित किया। इसके पहले नगर में अनेक स्थान पर सिलावट का स्वागत किया। साफे और हार मालाएं पहनाई गई। यहां सबसे पहले सिलावट ने मां चामुंडा के आगे शीश झुकाया और जीत का आभार जताया। सुरेशसिंह धनखेड़ी, पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष दयाराम चौधरी ने भी स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें