कोरोना:तहसील में 12 दिन में जितने पाॅजिटिव केस आए, उससे ज्यादा मरीज स्वस्थ हुए

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक तहसील में 3201 कुल पाॅजिटिव, 3049 मरीज काेराेना से स्वस्थ हुए

तहसील में काेराेना के कहर के बीच बीते 12 दिन खासे राहतभरे रहे। क्योंकि इन दिनाें में जितने पाॅजिटिव केस आए। उससे ज्यादा मरीज काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटे। इसमें 12 दिन में 179 पाॅजिटिव केस आए। 275 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटे। इसके बाद एक्टिव केस 100 से कम हाेकर 78 पर रह गए हैं।

तहसील में 5 दिसंबर काे हमारे एक्टिव केस 181 पर पहुंच गए थे। जिसके बाद लगातार बीते दिनाें में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या कम हाेने के साथ ही ठीक हाेने वालाें की संख्या मंे खासा इजाफा हुआ। जिसके चलते यह एक्टिव केस अब बुधवार काे 78 पर पहुंच गए हैं।

अब तक तहसील में कुल 48 हजार 444 लाेगों की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। जिसमें से 3201 मरीज काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इसके अलावा 3049 मरीज काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। वहीं 74 मरीजों की काेराेना से माैत भी हाे चुकी है। जिसके चलते हमारा रिकवरी रेट जहां 95.25 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं तीन माैत इस माह हाेने से मृत्युदर 2.31 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई है।

अंबेडकर विवि में एक पाॅजिटिव केस सहित 24 नए पाॅजिटिव केस आए

तहसील में बुधवार काे अांबेडकर विवि में एक पाॅजिटिव केस मिलने के साथ ही 24 नए पाॅजिटिव केस आए। वहीं 20 मरीज काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाेकर घर भी लाैटे।

एक साथ पाॅजिटिव केस मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 245 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग की। 10 सैंपल वीटीएम किट व 235 सैंपल एंटीजन टेस्टिंग द्वारा लिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा अांबेडकर विवि में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने के बाद यहां 20 के करीब कर्मचारियों की भी सैंपलिंग की गई है।

