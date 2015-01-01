पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंटी माफिया अभियान:गांजा, शराब और ड्रग के बड़े तस्करों की बन रही सूची, मकान ताेड़ने की भी तैयारी

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी में किरवानी माेहल्ला में की थी कार्रवाई, फिर नहीं हुई

ड्रग पेडलराें पर इंदाैर पुलिस द्वारा शिकंजा कसने के बाद सीएम शिवराजसिंह चाैहान ने पूरे प्रदेश में नशे का काराेबार करने वाले माफियाअाें के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसकाे लेकर पुलिस द्वारा तहसील में भी शराब, गांजा व ड्रग जैसे नशे का काराेबार करने वालाें की सूची तैयार की जा रही है।

इनमें अगर काेई बड़ा माफिया मिला ताे पुलिस उसके मकान काे ताेड़ने की भी कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है। एएसपी अमित ताेलानी ने तहसील के महू, किशनगंज, बड़गाेंदा, मानपुर व सिमराेल थाने के प्रभारियाें काे अपने-अपने थाने से नशे का काराेबार करने वाले बड़े माफियाें की सूची बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

इसमें मुख्य रूप से उन नशे के माफियाओं पर फाेकस किया जा रहा है जाे बड़े पैमाने पर नशे का काराेबार संचालित कर रहे हैं। एएसपी ताेलानी ने बताया की तहसील में नशे का काराेबार करने वाले एंटी माफिया के विरुद्ध जल्द ही इंदाैर की तर्ज पर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसमें माफिया काे पकड़ने के साथ ही उनकी संपत्ति काे भी ताेड़ने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसकाे लेकर सभी थाना प्रभारियाें काे निर्देश दे दिए हैं। इसके अलावा खाद्य सामग्री में मिलावट करने वालाें की भी सूची तैयार की जा रही है।

केंट एरिया हाेने से जनवरी में नहीं हो सकी थी मकान तोड़ने की कार्रवाई

जनवरी में महू पुलिस ने शहर के मुख्य इलाका किरवानी माेहल्ले से स्पिरिट का अंडरग्राउंड टैंक पकड़ा था। इसमें पुलिस ने इशहाक व अय्यूब नामक व्यक्ति काे भी पकड़ा था। इस मामले में तत्कालीन गृहमंत्री बाला बच्चन द्वारा भी शराब माफिया के मकान ताेड़ने की बात कहीं थी, लेकिन केंटबाेर्ड एरिया हाेने से यह नहीं हाे पाया था। इस तरह की परेशानी अभी भी अागामी अभियान में पुलिस काे महू क्षेत्र में हाेने की आशंका है।

