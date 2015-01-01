पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:कोरोना पर रोक के लिए बाजार और रेस्टाेरेंट आज से रात 8 बजे बंद हाेंगे

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, यात्री बसें व अन्य जरूरी सेवाएं 10 बजे बाद भी चालू रहेंगी

काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बाद इंदाैर जिला कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने नया आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें बाजार की दुकानें, कार्यालय, रेस्टाेरेंट व व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान रात 8 बजे से बंद हाेगा। इसके अलावा शादी के लिए भी अनुमति लेना हाेगी। वहीं जरूरी वाहन, उद्याेगाें के वाहन, यात्री बसें रात 10 बजे बाद भी चालू रहेंगी।

काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बाद प्रशासन ने एक बार फिर बाजार में सख्ती लागू की है। इसमें बाजार में बगैर मास्क पहने लाेगाें पर 100 रु. जुर्माना लगेगा। वहीं बाजार में संचालित दुकानाें पर व्यापारी द्वारा काेविड का प्राेटाेकॉल फाॅलाे नहीं करने पर 500 रु. का स्पाट फाइन लगेगा। शादी, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व धार्मिक आयाेजन के लिए तहसील से अनुमति लेना हाेगी। वहीं शादी के आयाेजन काे रात 10 बजे के पहले आयाेजनकर्ता काे बंद करना हाेगा। इसके बाद सिर्फ कैटरिंग, टेंट आदि कार्य के लाेगाें काे ही आवाजाही की अनुमति रहेगी।

मिलन समाराेह, जन्मदिन, फार्म हाउस पार्टी के लिए 20 तो शादी में 250 और बारात में 50 लोगों की रहेगी अनुमति

शहर में हाेने वाले मिलन समाराेह, जन्मदिन पार्टी, फार्म हाउस पार्टी, पिकनिक स्थल आदि जगहाें पर पार्टी करने वालाें काे 20 लाेगाें काे ही शामिल करने की अनुमति रहेगी। तो रैली, जुलूस व धरना-प्रदर्शन पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। वहीं शादी आदि समारोह में अधिकतम 250 मेहमानों को ही आमंत्रित कर सकेंगे।

इन आयोजनों के लिए पृथक से अनुमति लेने की जरूरत है। कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा एवं आमंत्रित सदस्यों की संख्या बताते हुए (अधिकतम 250 के अंदर) संबंधित थाने में लिखित सूचना देकर पावती लेना होगी। पावती के आधार पर ही आयोजन स्थल के स्वामी, टेंट संचालक, केटरर आदि द्वारा अपनी सेवाएं दी जा सकेगी।

250 से अंदर आमंत्रितों की संख्या सुनिश्चित करने की जिम्मेदारी आयोजनकर्ता के साथ-साथ आयोजन स्थल स्वामी, टेंट संचालक एवं केटरर की भी रहेगी। साथ ही कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। बारात 50 मेहमानों के साथ (लाइट/बैंड अतिरिक्त रूप से लगाए जा सकेंगे) ही निकाल सकेंगे। शवयात्रा, जनाजे, अंतिम संस्कार में अधिकतम 50 सदस्य सम्मिलित हो सकेंगे। शादी, ब्याह, बारात संबंधी आयोजन रात 10 बजे तक कर सकेंगे। रात 10 बजे खत्म करना आयोजनकर्ता/आयोजन स्थल स्वामी/टेंट संचालक/केटरर के लिए अनिवार्य रहेगा।

जिनके यहां आयोजन उनकी परेशानी... 600 लोगों का भोजन रखा था, अब किस मुंह से किसको मना करें आने के लिए
किशनगंज निवासी नीलेश राठौर बताते हैं कि 30 नवंबर को बहन की शादी है। 600 लोगों का भोजन रखा है, अब किसको और किस मुंह से आने के लिए मना करें क्यो‌ंकि 250 लोगों से ज्यादा इकट्ठा नहीं कर सकते। हरी फाटक निवासी विनय शर्मा बताते हैं कि बाहर के रिश्तेदारों ने तो अब आने से इंकार ही कर दिया है क्योंकि उन्हें डर है कि वो आए और आने-जाने के साधन बंद हो गए तो वापस कैसे लौटेंगे। साथ ही उन्हें वापस जाने पर क्वारेंटाइन करने का डर भी सता रहा है।

