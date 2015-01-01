पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Mhow
  • On The Second Day Too, Mawtha Fell, Half The Speed Of Watering The Canal, Because There Is Enough Water In The Fields Due To Rain

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माैसम का यू टर्न:दूसरे दिन भी गिरा मावठा, नहर से पानी छाेड़ने की गति आधी की, क्योंकि बारिश होने से खेतों में है भरपूर पानी

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में 12 मिमी पानी गिरा, दिनभर बादल छाए, कुछ समय धूप भी निकली

तहसील में शनिवार काे दूसरे दिन भी रुक-रुक कर बारिश का दाैर जारी रहा। दाे दिन से जारी मावठे के चलते जल संसाधन विभाग ने खेताें में बारिश का पानी हाेने से नहर से पानी छाेड़ने की गति काे आधा कर दिया है। जिससे की पानी बचा रहे व मार्च तक किसानाें काे नहर से पानी मिल सकें। तहसील में शुक्रवार से जारी बारिश का दाैर शनिवार काे भी दिनभर रूक-रूक कर जारी रहा। तहसील में पिछले 24 घंटे में शनिवार सुबह 8 बजे तक 12 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई।

वहीं अधिकतम तापमान दूसरे दिन भी 20 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा। इसके अलावा न्यूनतम तापमान में शुक्रवार के मुकाबले एक डिग्री की गिरावट अाई। जिसके बाद न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। दिनभर बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही बूंदाबांदी चलती रही। इसके अलावा हल्की धूप भी निकली। जिससे किसानांे काे खेती के लिए खासी राहत मिली।

जिले में सबसे ज्यादा गाैतमपुरा ताे सबसे कम महू में गिरा पानी : जिले में दाे दिन से जारी मावठा में पिछले 24 घंटे में सुबह 8 बजे तक सबसे ज्यादा पानी गाैतमपुरा में 24.7 मिमी दर्ज किया गया। वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर देपालपुर में 17.5 मिमी व तीसरे नंबर पर महू तहसील में 12 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। इसके अलावा इंदाैर शहर में 10.1 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई है।

चाेरल नहर से 120 क्यूसेक से पानी छाेड़ने की गति 60 क्यूसेक प्रति सेकंड की

दाे दिन से जारी बारिश से किसानाें का खासा फायदा हुआ है। क्याेंकि धीमी बरसात हाेने से किसानाें के खेताें में सिंचाई के लिए भरपूर पानी मिला है। इस वजह से किसानाों ने नहर से पानी लेने की मांग अभी कम की।

इसी काे देखते हुए जल संसाधन विभाग ने भी नहर से पानी छाेड़ने की गति काे आधी क्षमता पर कर दिया है। इंजीनियर केशरसिंह ने बताया की पहले 120 क्यूसेक प्रति सेकंड की रफ्तार से जाे पानी छाेड़ा जा रहा था। वह अब 60 क्यूसेक प्रति सेकंड की रफ्तार पर कर दिया है। इसका फायदा यह हाेगा की किसानाें काे फरवरी अंत व मार्च शुरुआात तक नहर से पानी मिल सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें