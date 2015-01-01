पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासे की संभावना:झाेपड़ी में रहने वाले 3 काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

महू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाटखेड़ी के पास उद्योगपति से हुई लूट मामले में आज हो सकता है खुलासा

किशनगंज थानाक्षेत्र के भाटखेड़ी गांव के समीप उद्याेगपति से मारपीट व लूटपाट करने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लाेगाें काे पकड़ा है। इसमें नाबालिग भी शामिल है। संभवत: तीनाें ने लूटपाट की वारदात कबूली है। इस मामले में पुलिस मंगलवार काे खुलासा कर सकती है।

पुलिस सूत्राें से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 29 अक्टूबर की रात काे पीथमपुर अपनी फैक्टरी जा रहे उद्याेगपति संजीव पांडेय निवासी रायल रेसीडेंसी भाटखेड़ी के समीप लघुशंका के लिए सड़क िकनारे रुके। इस दाैरान तीन युवकाें ने उनसे मारपीट करने के साथ माेबाइल, लैपटाॅप व नकदी लूटी थी। इस मामले में दस दिन के भीतर ही पुलिस ने इस मामले मंे तीन लाेगाें काे पकड़ा है। इसमें नाबालिग भी शामिल है।

ये सभी कराेंदिया गांव में झाेपड़ी बनाकर डेरा लगाने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। तीनाें ने लूट की वारदात भी कबूली है। हालांकि इस बारे में पुलिस अभी स्पष्ट नहीं कर रही है। संभवत: पुलिस मंगलवार काे मामले का खुलासा कर सकती है। इस बारे में किशनगंज थाना प्रभारी शशिकांत चाैरसिया का कहना है कि उद्याेगपति से मारपीट कर लूटपाट के मामले में कुछ अहम सुराग मिले है। जल्द ही पूरे मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐसे मिला है सुराग : पुलिस सूत्राें ने बताया कि लूटपाट के बाद से ही पुलिस ने आसपास के एरिया में अपना मुखबीर तंत्र सक्रिय किया था। पुलिस काे सूचना मिली की कराेंदिया गांव में झाेपड़ी में रहने वाले कुछ युवक लैपटाॅप चला रहे। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने इन युवकाें काे पकड़ा है।

