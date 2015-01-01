पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने तालाब पर उमड़े पूर्वांचलवासी, कोरोना के कारण कई ने घर से ही चढ़ाया जल

महू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ महापर्व पर शुक्रवार को अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने महू व पीथमपुर में पूर्वांचलवासी तालाब पर उमड़े। कुलदीपक की सलामती और परिवार की सुख-समृद्धि के लिए मनाए जाने वाले इस पर्व के तीसरे दिन शाम 5.40 बजे अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।

महू में काकड़पुरा तालाब में खड़े होकर तो पीथमपुर में सात तालाब-कुंड में खड़े होकर सूर्य की पूजा कर अर्घ्य दिया। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कुछ लोगों ने घर पर रहकर ही सूर्यदेव को जल चढ़ाया। तालाब पर महिलाएं घर से फूल, मिठाई लेकर गीत गाती हुई पहुंची।

पूर्वांचल सोशल ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष फतेहबहादुरसिंह बैस ने बताया कि धार नाका क्षेत्र में पूर्वांचल के 2500 से ज्यादा परिवार रहते हैं। हर साल कांकड़पुरा तालाब के साथ तेलीखेड़ी में अस्थायी कुंड बनाकर पूजन किया जाता था लेकिन इस बार प्रशासन ने कोरोनाकाल के चलते काकड़पुरा तालाब पर आयोजन की अनुमति दी है।

का‌ंकड़पुरा तालाब के घाट पर ग्रुप ने 2 हजार मास्क की व्यवस्था भी की और जो लोग मास्क लगाकर नहीं आए उन्हें मास्क दिए। कोरोना से खुद को और दूसरों को बचाने के लिए कुछ परिवारों ने घर पर ही सूर्य को जल चढ़ाया। यह पानी टब में इकट्ठा कर उसे पेड़-पौधों में डाला। शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

तैराक दल भी तैनात किया, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने की हिदायत भी दी

महू गांव नगर परिषद के अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि रामकिशोर शुक्ला ने बताया कि कांकड़पुरा तालाब पर तैराक दल के 20 सदस्य तैनात किए वहीं सभी को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए भी हिदायत दी गई। महिलाओं के यहां तीन चेंजिंग रूम भी बनाए। पुलिस बल की भी व्यवस्था रही।

