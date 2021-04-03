पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे अंडरब्रिज:प्रीकास्ट पद्धति से पीठ राेड वाले हिस्से में पांच दिन में चाैड़ा हुआ अंडरब्रिज, पुरानी प्रक्रिया में लग जाते दाे माह

महू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे 15 मीटर चाैड़े पीठ राेड अंडरब्रिज काे 52 मीटर चाैड़ा कर रहा है। इसके लिए रेलवे प्री-कास्ट पद्धति से इसका चाैड़ीकरण कर रहा है। इसमें पीठ राेड वाले हिस्से में 23 मीटर व तांगा खाना वाले हिस्से में 15 मीटर अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ा हाे रहा है। पीठ राेड वाले हिस्से में अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ीकरण पूरा हाे गया है। यह काम पांच दिन में हाे गया है। अगर इसी काम काे पुरानी अंडरब्रिज निर्माण वाली पद्धति कास्ट इन-सीटू द्वारा करते ताे यही कार्य काे पूरा करने में दाे माह लग जाते।

यहां रेलवे द्वारा अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ीकरण के लिए 26 पैनल्स तैयार किए थे। इसमंे से 15 पैनल्स पीठ राेड वाले हिस्से में व 11 पैनल्स तांगा खाना वाले हिस्से में लगाए जा रहे है। इसमें पीठ राेड वाले हिस्से में 15 पैनल्स लगाकर अंडरब्रिज काे इस हिस्से में 23 मीटर अतिरिक्त चाैड़ा कर दिया गया है। इस काम काे करने में रेलवे काे पांच दिन का समय लगा है। अब रेलवे तांगा खाना वाले हिस्से में अंडरब्रिज काे चाैड़ा करने की शुरुआत जल्द करने वाला है। इसके लिए बाॅक्स काे रखने के लिए जमीन काे सुचारू किया जा रहा है। इस हिस्से में 11 पैनल्स लगाए जाने है। जिसके बाद पीठ राेड अंडरब्रिज 52 मीटर करीब चाैड़ा हाे जाएगा। इस कार्य काे करने के लिए यहां रेलवे द्वारा 12 फरवरी तक पीठ राेड जाने वाले मार्ग काे वाहनाें के लिए बंद रखा गया है।

अंडरब्रिज पर पुराना हिस्सा अगले सप्ताह से ताेड़ेंगे
अंडरब्रिज पर अब तांगा खाना वाले हिस्से में चाैड़ीकरण का काम शुरू हाेना है। इस हिस्से में अंडरब्रिज के पुराने निर्माण काे भी ताेड़ा जाएगा। जिसमें पुराने निर्माण पर आ रहे मीटर गेज के ट्रैक के करीब 12 मीटर हिस्से काे भी उखाड़ा जाएगा। यहां पर बाॅक्स रखने व फिक्स करने के बाद इस ट्रैक के हिस्से काे फिर से लगाया भी जाएगा। इसके लिए अगले सप्ताह रेलवे द्वारा 8 घंटे का ब्लाॅक भी लिया जाएगा।

फायदा : दाे ब्राडगैज के ट्रैक डल जाएंगे, प्लेटफार्म के लिए भी जगह मिलेगी
पीठ राेड अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ा हाेने का ज्यादा फायदा यह रहेगा कि अब अंडरब्रिज के ऊपर ब्राडगैज के दाे ट्रैक और डाले जा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा 24 काेच वाली ट्रेन के प्लेटफार्म के लिए भी व्यवस्थित जगह उपलब्ध हाे सकेगी। वहीं रेलवे द्वारा चाैथे प्लेटफार्म का निर्माण भी तेज गति से ही किया जा रहा है।

जानिए... ये है प्रीकास्ट पद्धति
इसमें रेलवे अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ा करने के लिए पहले से बाॅक्स तैयार करता है। इसमें एक बाॅक्स काे तैयार हाेने में करीब 25 दिन लगते है। इसके बाद जब बाॅक्स तैयार हाे जात है ताे फिर उसे क्रेन की मदद से फिक्स किया जाता है। जिससे ब्रिज चाैड़ीकरण का काम कम समय में पूरा हाे जाता है।
ये है कास्ट इन-सीटू पद्धति
इसमें अंडरब्रिज का निर्माण बैस से ही जहां अंडरब्रिज बनना या चाैड़ा हाेने है वहां पर किया जाता है। जिसके चलते इस पद्धति से अगर कार्य करना है ताे फिर जितने समय अंडरब्रिज चाैड़ीकरण का कार्य चलता है उतने समय मार्ग बंद करना पड़ता है। इसमें अगर पीठ राेड अंडरब्रिज काे इस पद्धति से चाैड़ा करते ताे करीब दाे माह से अधिक समय तक रास्ता बंद करना पड़ता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें