पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:लाॅकडाउन के 232 दिन बाद शुरू हुई मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पर पंजाब के किसान आंदोलन ने फिर लगाए ब्रेक

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज भी नहीं जाएगी मालवा एक्सप्रेस
  • सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को चल रही थी यहां से ट्रेन

लाॅकडाउन के 232 दिन बाद 9 नवंबर से शुरू हुई मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पर पंजाब में हो रहे किसान आंदोलन ने ब्रेक लगा दिए हैं। यह ट्रेन 13 नवंबर को भी निरस्त कर दी गई थी। वहीं 18 नवंबर और 20 नवंबर को चलने वाली श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा-जम्मू-इंदौर ट्रेन भी निरस्त कर दी गई है।

इस कारण वैष्णोदेवी जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के साथ ही बॉर्डर पर जाने वाले सैनिकों की सुविधा छिन गई है। हालांकि डीआरएम विनीत गुप्ता ने कहा है कि हम मालवा एक्सप्रेस को दिल्ली तक चलाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

9 नवंबर से डाॅ. आंबेडकर नगर महू रेलवे स्टेशन से मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की शुरुआत की। इस ट्रेन के शुरू होने से इंदौर, महू सहित मालवा क्षेत्र के रहवासियों के साथ ही सेना के अधिकारियों व सैनिकों में खुशियां छा गई क्योंकि इससे मां वैष्णोदेवी के दर्शन के साथ ही कटरा (जम्मू) जाना आसान हो गया था। यह ट्रेन देश के पांच से ज्यादा कंटेनमेंट से गुजरती है, इसका फायदा भी सेना के लोगों को मिल रहा था।

रोज चलने वाली ट्रेन को रेलवे ने फिलहाल हफ्ते में तीन दिन ही शुरू किया था। इसे रोज शुरू करने की मांग की जा रही थी लेकिन रेलवे जनसंपर्क विभाग के अनुसार पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेन को निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

जानकारी अनुसार यह ट्रेन सोमवार, बुधवार व शुक्रवार को महू से सुबह 11.50 बजे चलकर 12.15 बजे इंदौर, 1.04 बजे देवास, 1.45 बजे उज्जैन होकर दूसरे दिन शाम को 6.30 बजे श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा पहुंचती है। वापसी में कटरा से बुधवार, शुक्रवार, व रविवार को माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा से सुबह 6.55 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन सुबह 11 बजे उज्जैन, 11.56 बजे देवास और 12.40 बजे इंदौर होकर दोपहर 1.15 बजे महू आती है। इसमें एक सेकंड एसी, छह थर्ड एसी, आठ स्लीपर व चार सामान्य श्रेणी के कोच है।

अनलॉक होने के बाद कामाख्या व भोपाल इंटरसिटी ट्रेन चल रही

रेलवे ने अनलाॅक होने के बाद कामाख्या ट्रेन और भोपाल इंटरसिटी ट्रेन शुरू की थी जो चल रही है। इससे कामाख्या जाने वाले और भोपाल की ओर जाने वाले यात्रियों को लाभ मिल रहा है। इंदौर-महू डेमू ट्रेन शुरू करने की मांग हो रही है।

यात्री के परिजन की पीड़ा

सेवानिवृत्त सैनिक राजेश सांखला बताते हैं कि बेटा जम्मू से 18 नवंबर की ट्रेन से आने वाला था। ट्रेन निरस्त होने से अब ज्यादा रुपया खर्च कर फ्लाइट से आना पड़ेगा। सैनिक अशोक पाटीदार बताते हैं कि उन्हें जरूरी काम से दिल्ली जाना था लेकिन निरस्त करना पड़ा।

मालवा एक्सप्रेस को दिल्ली तक चलाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं

मालवा एक्सप्रेस को पंजाब में हो रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण निरस्त किया गया है। हमारा प्रयास है कि इसे दिल्ली तक चलाया जाए। इसके लिए नार्थ रेलवे से बात चल रही है। जल्द ही यात्रियों को यह खुशखबरी मिलेगी।

-विनीत गुप्ता, डीआरएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें