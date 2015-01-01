पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:मिठाई की दुकान पर एक्सपाइरी डेट का शीतल पेय, जैम की बाेतल मिली, मिठाई-नमकीन के 3 सैंपल लिए

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तहसील में भी प्रशासन ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध का अभियान शुरू कर दिए है। गुरूवार काे खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर के प्लाउडन राेड स्थित मिठाई की दुकान पर मीठे व नमकीन के तीन सैंपल लिए। इसके अलावा अमले काे दुकान पर एक्सपाइरी डेट का शीतल पेय, जैम आदि की बाेतलें भी मिली।

यहां गुरुवार दाेपहर 1.30 बजे करीब नायब तहसीलदार रितेश जाेशी, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी पुष्पक कुमार द्विवेदी, फूड इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र शिल्पी व सैंपलिंग असिस्टेंट सुधाकर की टीम प्लाउडन राेड स्थित अजब-गजब मिठाई की दुकान पर पहुंची। यहां पर अमले ने मील कैक, पनीर व नमकीन के तीन प्रकार के सैंपल लिए। इसके अलावा जब टीम ने अन्य पैकिंग सामग्री की जांच की ताे उसमें टीम काे एक्सपाइरी डेट की सामग्री भी मिली।

जिसमें शीतल पेय, पाइनपल जैम, बटरस्काॅच क्रश की बाेतल एक्सपाइरी डेट निकलने के बाद भी उपयाेग में की जाती हुई मिली। इसके अलावा चना जाेर गर्म के पैकेट भी बगैर रिमार्क वाले मिले। यह अभियान शुक्रवार काे भी जारी रखा जाएगा।

इस बार पर्व के बाद हुई कार्रवाई : हर साल बाजार में मिठाई दुकान, हाेटल व रेस्टाेरेंट पर दीपावली पर्व के पहले खाद्य विभाग का अमला कार्रवाई करता था। लेकिन इस बार पहली बार दीपावली के बाद कार्रवाई हाेने से शहर की मिठाई दुकान के लाेग भी असमंजस में पड़ गए। इसके पीछे कलेक्टर द्वारा पूरे जिले में सतत शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाने की वजह बताई गई है। जिसमें प्रतिदिन अमला दाेपहर 2 बजे तक इस तरह की कार्रवाई करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें