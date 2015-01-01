पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप रात बिताई, दिनभर मंदिर के आसपास रैकी की, इसके बाद ही दिया चाेरी काे अंजाम

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • अकाेला के बाल कल्याण गृह से फरार हुए दाेनाें नाबालिग ने की थी चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर में चाेरी
  • पुलिस ने एक को पकड़ा एक अब भी फरार

महू पुलिस ने सिमराेल राेड स्थित अतिप्राचीन चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर में 17 दिन पूर्व हुई चाेरी की वारदात का खुलासा किया है। इसमें अकाेला व दाहाेद के दाे नाबालिग ने अकोला के बाल कल्याण गृह से फरार हाेकर मंदिर में चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। पुलिस ने अकाेला के रहने वाले आराेपी काे पकड़ा है। दाहाेद में रहने वाला नाबालिग अभी फरार है।

एसडीओपी विनाेद शर्मा व काेतवाली थाना प्रभारी अभय नेमा ने बताया कि 6 नवंबर काे चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर प्रांगण में दाे बदमाशाें ने चार मंदिराें से दान पेटी में रखी राशि की चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया था। दाेनाें ने मंदिर के सामने खड़ा एक दाेपहिया वाहन भी चुराया था। घटना के बाद मंदिर से मिली आराेपियों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज पर पुलिस ने टीम बनाकर जांच शुरू की।

शनिवार काे पुलिस काे देर रात गश्त के दाैरान सिमराेल राेड आरओबी के समीप एक संदिग्ध युवक मिला। पुलिस ने थाने पर उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की ताे उसने अपने नाबालिग साथी के साथ चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर में चाेरी की वारदात करना कबूली। पुलिस ने उसके दूसरे साथी की तलाश में दाहाेद में छापा मारा लेकिन वह नहीं मिला।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में आराेपी के पास से चाेरी की गई बाइक एमपी 04 एमक्यू 4583 व मंदिर से चुराई एक हजार रु. के सिक्के व 1050 रु. नकदी भी बरामद की है। आराेपी ने बताया वह और उसका साथी अकोला के बाल कल्याण गृह से फरार थे। उन्होंने मंदिर में वारदात करने से दाे से तीन दिन तक मंदिर की रैकी की। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने तीन दिन तक रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप रात गुजारी व दिनभर मंदिर के आसपास ही रैकी की। जिसके बाद माैका देखकर उन्हाेंने मंदिर में चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया।

मंदिरों की ही बनाते थे निशाना
आराेपी ने पूछताछ में बताया वह सिर्फ मंदिराें में ही चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम देते थे। इससे पहले भी आराेपियाें ने खंडवा में तीन मंदिर व अकाेला में चार मंदिराें में दान पेटी ताेड़कर चाेरी करने की वारदात कबूली है। इसके अलावा उन्हाेंने चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर की वारदात वाले दिन किशनगंज थानाक्षेत्र के मालवीय नगर में भी एक मंदिर में चाेरी करना कबूला है।

बाल कल्याण गृह में दाेनाें में दाेस्ती हुई, साथ में फरार हुए
अकाेला निवासी नाबालिग ने पुलिस काे पूछताछ में बताया की अकाेला के बाल कल्याण गृह में ही उसकी दाहाेद के रहने वाले नाबालिग से दाेस्ती हुई। इसके बाद दाेनाें ने वहां से फरार हाेने की याेजना बनाई। फरार हुए और मंदिराें में चाेरी करने का प्लान बनाकर चाेरियां शुरू की।

