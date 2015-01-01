पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:किशनगंज थाने से 250 मीटर दूर कालिका माता मंदिर में चोरी, आभूषण और नकदी ले गए बदमाश

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • मंदिर की छत से घुसे चोर, सीसीटीवी की वायरिंग काट कैमरे की दिशा बदली

किशनगंज थाने से 250 मीटर की दूरी पर ही बदमाशाें ने अतिप्राचीन कालिका माता मंदिर पर चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। इसमें बदमाश छत के रास्ते से घुसे और सीसीटीवी की वायरिंग काटकर कैमराें की दिशा बदल दी। मंदिर की दो और दरगाह परिसर की एक दानपेटी तोड़कर नकदी निकाली।

यहां महू-इंदाैर राेड पर किशनगंज में मुख्य मार्ग से सटकर ही अतिप्राचीन कालिका माता का मंदिर है। परिसर में ही दरगाह भी है। यहां पर गुरुवार रात काे अज्ञात बदमाश मंदिर की छत का दरवाजा ताेड़कर मंदिर में घुसे।

मंदिर परिसर में माताजी के चांदी के आभूषण के साथ ही दाे दान पेटी काे ताेड़कर उसमें रखी नकदी निकाली। मंदिर परिसर में पीछे के हिस्से में माैजूद दरगाह के गेट का भी ताला ताेड़कर वहां की दानपेटी काे भी ताेड़ा व उसकी नकदी निकाली।

इसके अलावा यहां एक अलमारी के लाॅक काे भी ताेड़कर उसमें रखे माताजी के शृंगार के चांदी के यंत्र भी ले गए। पुजारी पं. करण जाेशी ने बताया माताजी के आभूषण क्या-क्या गए हैं यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हाे सका है। मुख्य पुजारी के लौटने पर पता चलेगा क्या गया है।

