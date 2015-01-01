पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटपाट मामला:झाेपड़ी में रहने वाले मजदूर चाैपाटी पर लैपटाॅप बेचने आए ताे पुलिस ने पकड़ा, पूछताछ की ताे लूट कबूली

महू3 घंटे पहले
  • भाटखेड़ी में उद्याेगपति से मारपीट कर लूटपाट मामले में तीन काे पकड़ा
  • पकड़ाए आरोपियों में दाे नाबालिग और एक 20 साल का युवक शामिल

किशनगंज थानाक्षेत्र के भाटखेड़ी में करीब 11 दिन पूर्व उद्याेगपति से मारपीट कर लूट की घटना में पुलिस ने तीन लाेगाें काे पकड़ा है। इसमें दाे नाबालिग व एक 20 साल का युवक शामिल है। ये तीनों ही झाेपड़ी में रहने वाले मजदूर हैं। जब बाजार में लैपटाॅप बेचने आए ताे पुलिस ने मुखबीर की सूचना पर इन्हें पकड़ा। सख्ती से पूछताछ में इन्हाेंने लूट की वारदात कबूली।

एएसपी अमित ताेलानी ने बताया 29 अक्टूबर की रात काे भाटखेड़ी के पास अपनी फैक्टरी जा रहे उद्याेगपति संजीव पांडे जब लघु शंका के लिए रुके ताे 3 युवकाें ने उनसे मारपीट कर माेबाइल, लैपटाॅप और नकदी लूटी। फरियादी ने किशनगंज थाना में लूटी की रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करवाई। जिसके बाद किशनगंज थाना प्रभारी शशिकांत चाैरसिया के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन कर आराेपियाें की तलाश शुरू की गई।

2 दिन पूर्व पुलिस काे मुखबीर से सूचना मिली की कराेंदिया की झाेपड़ी में रहने वाले तीन युवक जिसमें दाे नाबालिग शामिल है। महंगा लैपटाॅप बेचने के लिए चाैपाटी क्षेत्र में पहुंचे हैं। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने माैके पर दबिश देकर तीनाें युवकाें काे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। इसमें विकास पिता सतराम राठाैर (20) निवासी बलवाड़ा खरगाैन ने बताया कि रुपए की आवश्यकता हाेने पर अपने दाे नाबालिग साथियाें साथ लूटपाट की थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में लूटा गया लैपटाॅप, माेबाइल व पर्स बरामद कर लिया है। लूट काे ट्रेस करने में उनि दीपक बघेल, देवेंद्र मिश्रा, अनिल चाकेर, मुन्नालाल आदि की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही।

