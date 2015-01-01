पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Mhow
  • The Malwa Express, Which Left From Mhow As The Third Train After 232 Days After The Karenakkal, Had 63 Reservations On The First Day, 60 Traveled

सफर अनलाॅक:काेराेनाकाल के 232 दिन बाद तीसरी ट्रेन के रूप में महू से रवाना हुई मालवा एक्सप्रेस, पहले दिन 63 का था रिजर्वेशन, 60 ने किया सफर

महू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महू स्टेशन से भाेपाल इंटरसिटी, कामाख्या के बाद अब मालवा एक्सप्रेस शुरू
  • अभी सप्ताह में तीन दिन ही चलाई जाएगी

डाॅ. अंबेडकर नगर महू स्टेशन से काेराेनाकाल के 232 दिन बाद अब तीसरी ट्रेन मालवा एक्सप्रेस शुरू हुई है। पहले दिन इस ट्रेन में महू से 60 यात्री विभिन्न शहराें के लिए सवार हुए। अभी यह ट्रेन सप्ताह में तीन दिन चलेगी।

यहां रेलवे स्टेशन से साेमवार सुबह 11.45 बजे करीब मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रवाना हुई। इस ट्रेन मंे पहले दिन महू से 63 यात्रियाें ने रिजर्वेशन कराया था। लेकिन तीन यात्रियाें के किसी कारण से नहीं अाने से 60 यात्री पहले दिन महू से ट्रेन में सवार हुए।

यात्रियाें काे स्टेशन पर प्रवेश के दाैरान तापमान की जांच की गई। इसके बाद उनके नाम व पते नाेट करने के साथ ही जहां वह जा रहे थे उस जगह का भी पता नाेट किया गया। काेराेना के चलते ट्रेन काे प्लेटफॉर्म पर रवाना हाेने के करीब 50 मिनट पूर्व ही लगा दिया था। जिससे काेविड गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए जल्दी पहुंचे यात्री अपने तापमान की जांच कराने के बाद सीधे अपने रिजर्व काेच में सवार हाे गए।

कामाख्या के बाद अब तीर्थ स्थल वैष्णाेदेवी जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं काे मिली ट्रेन - रेलवे ने 15 अक्टूबर से कामाख्या एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की शुरुआत की थी। इस ट्रेन से प्रसिद्ध तीर्थ स्थल कामाख्या देवी जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं काे सुविधा मिली थी। वहीं अब करीब 25 दिन बाद मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन शुरू की गई है। इस ट्रेन के शुरू हाेने से यात्रियों काे माता वैष्णाेदेवी के दरबार जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं काे सुविधा मिलेगी।

महू सेना का हेडक्वार्टर इसलिए जवानाें काे भी सर्वाधिक फायदा

मालवा एक्सप्रेस के शुरू हाेने से सेना के जवानाें काे भी सर्वाधिक राहत मिलेगी। महू सेना का हेडक्वार्टर है। ऐसे में बड़ी संख्या में सैनिकाें की महू से पाेस्टिंग या महू पाेस्टिंग हाेती है। अधिकांश जम्मू व अन्य केंट में सैनिकाें की पाेस्टिंग हाेती है। अभी यह ट्रेन बंद हाेने से सैनिकाें काे पाेस्टिंग के दाैरान आवाजाही में परेशानी हाे रही थी। अब मालवा एक्सप्रेस के शुरू हाेने से सैनिकाें काे सीधे महू से ही ट्रेन मिल जाएगी।मालवा बॉर्डर पर जाने वाले जम्मू के साथ ही देश की करीब 5 केंटाें से भी हाेकर गुजरती है।

और... अपडाउनर्स के लिए इंदाैर-महू डेमू ट्रेन काे भी जल्द शुरू करने की मांग

रेलवे ने अब तक तीन ट्रेन महू से शुरू की है। इसमें भाेपाल इंटरसिटी, कामाख्या देवी व मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन शामिल है। इन ट्रेनाें से महू-इंदाैर के बीच अपडाउन करने वाले यात्रियाें काे किसी तरह की राहत नहीं मिली है। रेलवे काे चाहिए की वह अब जल्द ही महू-इंदाैर के बीच डेमू ट्रेन काे भी शुरू करे। जिससे महू से इंदाैर की बीच अपडाउन करने वाले हजाराें यात्रियाें काे राहत मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें