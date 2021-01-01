पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंबेडकर विवि:कोर्ट से ट्रांसफर पर स्टे लेकर आए रजिस्ट्रार काे अपने कक्ष पर ताला मिला ताे बेंच पर ही बैठे रहे

महू6 घंटे पहले
  • कुलपति का कहना ट्रांसफर पर जाे नए रजिस्ट्रार आए थे वह अवकाश पर हैं

आंबेडकर विवि में रजिस्ट्रार ने अपने चेंबर काे खाेलने की मांग काे लेकर कुलपति के विराेध में माेर्चा खाेला है। इसमें रजिस्ट्रार का कहना है कि मैं अपने ट्रांसफर पर न्यायालय से स्टे लेकर आया हूं। तीन दिन हाेने के बाद भी मुझे अपना कक्ष नहीं मिला है। इसलिए इसी कक्ष के सामने बैंच पर बैठा हूं। कक्ष नहीं खुलने से विवि का काम पूरी तरह ठप हाे गया है।

यहां आंबेडकर विवि में रजिस्ट्रार प्राे. डीके शर्मा का कुछ दिन पूर्व तबादला हाे गया था। जिसके बाद वह उच्च न्यायालय से तबादले पर स्टे लेकर आ गए थे। इस दाैरान उनके तबादले पर अजय वर्मा की यहां पदस्थापना हुई थी। अब शर्मा स्टे लेकर आने पर फिर से आंबेडकर विवि पहुंचे। तीन दिन से शर्मा काे बैठने के लिए रजिस्ट्रार का केबिन नहीं मिला है। उन्हें विवि ने दूसरा कक्ष आंवटित किया।

इसी के विराेध में शर्मा मंगलवार काे अपने कक्ष के सामने बेंच पर ही बैठ गए। शर्मा का कहना था कि यहां पर विवि व कुलपति न्यायालय के आदेश की अवहेलना कर रहे है। तीन दिन में मुझे अभी तक कक्ष नहीं मिला है। जब मैंने अपना कक्ष मांगा ताे कहा गया कि रजिस्ट्रार वर्मा अवकाश पर है व कक्ष की चाबी उनके पास है। जब मैंने वर्मा से बात की ताे उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पास चाबी नहीं है। मेरे पास कक्ष नहीं हाेने से मैं विवि का पूरा काम ठप पड़ा हुआ है। मुझे बस मेरा कक्ष मिल जाए।

हमने वैकल्पिक रूप से कक्ष दिया है : कुलपति प्रो. शुक्ला

इस बारे में आंबेडकर विवि की कुलपति प्राे. आशा शुक्ला का कहना है कि शर्मा के ट्रांसफर हाेने पर वर्मा काे चार्ज मिला था। शर्मा काेर्ट से स्टे लेकर आए। वर्तमान में वर्मा अवकाश पर हैं। वह जब आएंगे ताे शर्मा काे विधिवत रूप से चार्ज साैंप देंगे। रही बात कक्ष की ताे वर्मा के अवकाश पर हाेने से हमनें शर्मा काे वैकल्पिक रूप से एक कक्ष आंवटित भी किया है।

