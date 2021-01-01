पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास के साथ परेशानी भी:ब्रिज बनाने के लिए 12 तक बंद रहेगा पीठ रोड से मुक्तिधाम जाने का रास्ता, सिमरोल ब्रिज से डेढ़ किमी होकर जाना होगा

महू14 घंटे पहले
  • रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित पीठ रोड अंडर ब्रिज को चौड़ा करने के लिए बाक्स खड़े करने का काम शुरू

पीठ रोड पर रेलवे का ब्रिज बनाने के लिए 12 फरवरी तक के लिए यहां से निकलने का रास्ता बंद कर दिया गया है। इससे सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी गुजरखेड़ा मुक्तिधाम जाने वालों को आएगी। शवयात्रा सिमरोल ब्रिज पर से होकर डेढ़ किमी लंबे रास्ते से लेकर जाना पड़ेगी।

इसके लिए मुक्ति वाहन बुलवाना जरूरी हो जाएगा और यदि दो शवयात्राएं निकलने का समय एक रहा तो एक परिवार को इंतजार करना पड़ेगा या फिर इतनी लंबी दूरी पैदल ही तय करना पड़ेगी। इस ब्रिज के पार दो निजी स्कूल होने से यहां आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को भी घूमकर आना पड़ेगा। वहीं शहर के दोनों हिस्सों में रहने वाले लोगों को शहर में आने व जाने के लिए सिमरोल ब्रिज से होकर आने-जाने वाले लंबे रास्ते का उपयोग करना पड़ेगा।

रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित पीठ रोड अंडरब्रिज को चौड़ा करने के लिए आरसीसी बाॅक्स लगाने का काम शुक्रवार को शुरू हुआ। यहां 26 प्री कास्ट आरसीसी बाॅक्स लगेंगे जो तैयार करने के साथ खड़े भी कर दिए गए हैं। इसमें प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर 1 की तरफ 11 और प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर 4 की तरफ 15 बाॅक्स लगेंगे। अभी ब्रिज 15 मीटर चौड़ा है लेकिन अब यह साढ़े 22 मीटर चौड़ा हो जाएगा। ब्रिज चौड़ा होने के बाद यहां ब्राॅडगेज की दो रेल लाइन डाली जाएगी। प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर की एक की तरफ के बाॅक्स लगाने के लिए मीटर गेज के लिए बना ब्रिज तोड़ा जाएगा और इसके लिए रेलवे से 8 घंटे का ब्लाॅक भी लिया जाएगा।

कलादेवी, जिनकी शवयात्रा निकली।
कलादेवी, जिनकी शवयात्रा निकली।

रास्ता बंद करने के कुछ देर बाद ही एक शवयात्रा यहां पहुंची तो इंजीनियरों ने तत्काल निर्णय लिया और शवयात्रा को रास्ता देने के लिए बाक्स लगाने के लिए खोदे गए 4 फीट गहरे गड्ढे का 4 फीट लंबा और चार फीट का हिस्सा तत्काल मिट्टी से भरा। इससे शवयात्रा में शामिल लोग आसानी से निकल पाए। छोटा तेली मोहल्ला निवासी पवन यादव ने बताया मां कलादेवी (90) का निधन होने पर हम शवयात्रा गुजरखेड़ा मुक्तिधाम के लिए निकले। पीठ रोड के यहां ब्रिज बनने से रास्ता बंद होने पर हमने ठेकेदार के इंजीनियर मजहर जोगियावाला से निवेदन किया तो उन्होंने तत्काल कंपनी के अधिकारियों से बात कर खोदे गए गड्ढे का कुछ हिस्सा भरकर हमें रास्ता दिया।

12 फरवरी तक काम पूरा कर देंगे, लोग दूसरे रास्ते का ही उपयोग करें
ब्रिज के दो बाॅक्स लग चुके हैं। पूरा काम 12 फरवरी तक हो जाएगा। इसके चलते मुक्तिधाम जाने वालों से लेकर स्कूल व अन्य काम के लिए लोग दूसरे रास्तों का ही उपयोग करें तो ठीक रहेगा। विषम परिस्थिति में हम रास्ता देने को तैयार है लेकिन इस दौरान हमें काम रोकना पड़ेगा। इसके बावजूद यहां सामान बिखरा होने, गड्ढे खुदे होने से हादसे की आशंका बनी रहेगी जिससे बचने के लिए लोगों को चाहिए कि कुछ दिन कष्ट उठाकर हमारा सहयोग करें। -मजहर जोगियावाला, इंजीनियर ठेका कंपनी

