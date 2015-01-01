पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Mhow
  • Thieves Entered The Temple By Railing The Raft Of Chhette Gate, Took Out Cash From The Donation Box Of 3 Of The 13 Temples And Took The Donation Box Of 1

सबसे बड़े मंदिर में चाेरी:छाेटे गेट की रेलिंग काे लांघकर मंदिर में घुसे चोर, 13 मंदिर में से 3 की दान पेटी ताेड़कर नकदी निकाली तो 1 की दान पेटी ले गए

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • 24 सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चाेरी करते नजर अाए बदमाश, करीब 35 मिनट तक मंदिर में रहे

सिमरोल रोड स्थित शहर के सबसे बड़े व अतिप्राचीन चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर में गुरुवार देर रात दाे बदमाशाें ने चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। बदमाशों ने प्रांगण में बने 13 मंदिर में से 4 काे निशाना बनाया। 3 मंदिर में दान पेटी के ताले ताेड़कर रुपए निकाले वहीं एक मंदिर से दान पेटी ले गए।

वारदात करने के लिए बदमाश मंदिर के छाेटे गेट की रेलिंग काे लांघकर घुसे थे। पूरी वारदात मंदिर में लगे 24 सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुई है।

मंदिर में विभिन्न देवी-देवताओं के 13 मंदिर हैं। रात 2.30 बजे करीब मंदिर में दाे बदमाश घुसे व चक्कीवाले महादेव के मुख्य शिवलिंग, शनि मंदिर व दुर्गा मंदिर की दान पेटी के ताले ताेड़कर कैश निकाला। गणेश मंदिर की दान पेटी काे ताला नहीं टूटने से साथ ले गए।

दान पेटी में कितना कैश रखा था इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची व सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज लेने के साथ ही जांच शुरू की।
रात 2.05 बजे दाे बदमाश साईं मंदिर के प्रांगण से चक्कीवाले महादेव मंदिर की तरफ बड़े। इस दाैरान एक बाइक गुजरने की आवाज से जहां जरूरतमंद साेते हैं वहां जाकर वे छिप गए।

10 मिनट जब काेई चहल-पहल नजर नहीं आई ताे वे रेलिंग लांघकर मंदिर में घुसे। इसमें सबसे पहले शनि मंदिर, फिर दुर्गा मंदिर, उसके बाद शिव मंदिर और गणेश मंदिर में धावा बोला।

नर्मदा माता मंदिर का ताला ताेड़ लिया पर कुछ चहल-पहल हाेने से वे बाहर चले गए। इसके बाद बाहर मंदिर के सामने रहने वाले नंदकिशाेर वर्मा की बाइक का ताला ताेड़कर उसे सिमराेल राेड अारअाेबी के बाेगदे तक पैदल धकालकर लेकर गए और फिर फरार हाे गए है।

पूरी वारदात में एक बदमाश ने मास्क पहन रखा था ताे दूसरे का चेहरा साफ नजर आ रहा था।

रैकी कर वारदात करने का अंदेशा :

सीसीटीवी में बदमाश गणेश मंदिर में प्रवेश करने के बाद मंदिर मंे लगी खिड़की से कुटियाकी तरफ से चाबी निकालते नजर आ रहे हैं। यह चाबी दान पेटी की है। मतलब बदमाशाों ने वारदात काे करने से पहले पूरी रैकी की तभी उन्हें पता था की गणेश मंदिर में खिड़की है और वहीं से पास के कमरे में चाबी निकाली जा सकती है।

मंदिर के पास ही शराब की दुकान इसी रास्ते से पहुंचे थे बदमाश

मंदिर के पास ही करीब 150 मीटर की दूरी पर देशी शराब की दुकान व अहाता है। इस दुकान काे लेकर कई बार आसपास के रहवासियाें व मंदिर समिति ने विराेध कर दुकान काे हटाने की मांग की है। रहवासियाें का कहना था की सबसे प्रमुख मंदिर के समीप शराब दुकान हाेने से यहां अपराध बढ़ सकते हैं।

ऐसे में अब चाेरी की वारदात मंदिर में ही हाे गई। वहीं बदमाश देशी शराब दुकान वाले रास्ते से ही चाेरी की वारदात करने के लिए पहुंचे थे।

पुलिस रात्रि गश्त पर सवाल

3 दिन में यह चाेरी की तीसरी वारदात हुई है। 3 दिन पहले मुख्य बाजार कहे जाने वालेफूल चाैक पर एक बंद घर में चांदी के जेवरात चाेरी हुए थे। अब मुख्य मंदिर में चाेरी की वारदात हाे गई। ऐसे में लगातार चाेरी की वारदात से पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर भी सवाल खड़े हाे रहे हैं।

