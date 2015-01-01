पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

द इंफेंट्री मैराथन 2.0:मैराथन में फिजिकल की बजाय इस बार देशभर के धावक वर्चुअली हुए शामिल, एप से अपलाेड किया दाैड़ का डाटा

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेनाकाल में भी बरकरार रहा सेना-सिविल मैराथन का उत्साह
  • 2 दिन में देशभर से 7 हजार धावकाें ने लिया हिस्सा

देशभर में प्रसिद्ध सेना-सिविल की द इंफेंट्री मैराथन इस साल काेराेनाकाल के चलते फिजिकल की बजाय वर्चुअल रूप से आयाेजित हुई। दाे दिन की इस मैराथन में देशभर से सात हजार के करीब धावकाें ने हिस्सा लिया। इसमें धावकाें ने एप के जरिए अपना दाैड़ का डाटा अपलाेड किया। अब सेना द्वारा सभी धावकाें काे डाक के माध्यम से सेना की टी-शर्ट, मैडल व सर्टिफिकेट दिए जाएंगे।

सेना द्वारा पिछले साल इंफेंट्री डे पर सिविलियंस काे सेना से रूबरू कराने के उद्देश्य के साथ द इंफेंट्री मैराथन शुरू की थी। यह देश की पहली मैराथन थी। जिसमें सेना के साथ सिविलियंस भी साथ-साथ हिस्सा ले रहे थे। पिछले साल यह मैराथन फिजिकल रुप से आयाेजित हुई थी।

लेकिन इस साल काेराेनाकाल के चलते इस मैराथन काे वर्चुअल रूप से आयाेजित किया गया। काेराेनाकाल के बावजूद इस मैराथन काे लेकर देशभर के धावकाें में खासा उत्साह रहा। दाे दिन शनिवार व रविवार काे आयाेजित इस मैराथन में देशभर से 7 हजार के करीब धावकाें ने हिस्सा लिया। रविवार काे सेना के जवान भी छाेटे-छाेटे समूह के रूप में माल राेड पर इस मैराथन में दाैड़े।

इस मैराथन में देश के विभिन्न शहराें से धावक शामिल हुए। जिसमें मुंबई, दिल्ली, पुणे, अलवर, हैदराबाद, सिकंदराबाद, हैदराबाद, तेजपुर, जालंधर, अमृतसर आदि शामिल हैं। मैराथन काे लेकर धावकाें में उत्साह इस कदर था कि सुबह ही अपने-अपने शहर में धावक सुबह हाथ में तिरंगा थाम कर दौड़ व देशभक्ति का जज्बा दिखाया। सभी धावकाें ने सेना के द्वारा दी गई एप पर अपने फाेटाे भी शेअर किए।

ऐसे हुई पूरी मैराथन : चार कैटेगरी में दौड़े धावक

वर्चुअल रूप से आयाेजित यह मैराथन चार कैटेगरी में संपन्न हुई। इसमें 42 किमी, 21 किमी, 10 किमी व 5 किमी में धावकाें काे दाैड़ना था। हर धावक काे एक लिंक दी गई थी। इस लिंक के माध्यम से धावक ने अपना पंजीयन कराया। इसके बाद जब उसने दाैड़ पूरी की ताे अपनी दाैड़ के टाइमिंग व कैटेगरी काे एप के जरिए दी गई लिंक पर अपलाेड किया। इसकाे फिर सेना द्वारा वेरिफाइ भी कराया गया। अब सभी धावकाें काे पाेस्ट के माध्यम से पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

पिछले साल ऐसी थी: सेना के एअरक्राफ्ट ने आसमान से बरसाए थे फूल - पिछले साल पहली बार आयाेजित इस मैराथन काे सेना ने भव्य रूप से आयाेजित किया था। इसमें दौड़ वाले दिन सेना के एअरक्राफ्ट ने धावकाें पर आसमान से फूल बरसाए थे। इसके अलावा गैरिसन मैदान काे बैटल फिल्ड की तरह सजाया गया था। वहीं सिविलियंस के लिए बकायदा हथियारों की प्रदर्शनी भी लगाई गई थी। जिससे की सिविलियंस सेना की कार्यप्रणाली से रूबरू हाे सकें।

