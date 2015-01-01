पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिट एंड रन केस:हिट एंड रन में मृत परिवार के तीनों सदस्यों का नालछा में किया अंतिम संस्कार

मानपुरएक घंटा पहले
मानपुर क्षेत्र में हली का काम करने वाले व्यक्ति, उसके दो साल के बेटे और चचेरे भाई को सोमवार रात 8 बजे एक कार ने टक्कर मार दी थी, जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई थी। तीनों का पैतृक निवास नालछा (धार) में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

मानपुर के भाजपा मंडल महामंत्री विनोद जाट के खेत पर हली का काम करने वाले विष्णु पिता पिता राजाराम कोरिया (28) निवासी नालछा (धार), बेटे अमित (2), भाई सिंगा (18) और चचेरे भाई रवि पिता ताराचंद (27) के साथ भाई-दूज मनाने पैतृक गांव नालछा गए थे।

वे वहां से सोमवार को लौट रहे थे। घर से डेढ़ किमी पहले लेबड़-नयागांव फोरलेन पर पर मानपुर से एक किमी दूर हरियाणा-पंजाब ढाबे के पास एक दुकान पर बाइक के ट्यूब में हवा भरवाने खड़े थे। इसी दौरान रतलाम की ओर से तेज गति से आ रही कार ने चारों को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें विष्णु, बेटे अमित और चचेरे बाई रवि की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। भाई सिंगा घायल हो गया।

कार इतनी तेज थी कि वह घटनास्थल से 100 फीट दूर सड़क से 10 फीट गहरे खेत में गिर गई। हादसे के दौरान मची अफरा-तफरी के बीच कार चालक व उसका साथी भाग निकले। मंगलवार को पीएम कर शव परिजन को सौंपा गया। तीनों क उनके पैतृक निवास नालछा में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

इकलौता बेटा था अमित

विष्णु का इकलौता बेटा था दो साल का अमित। परिजन ने बताया बड़ी मन्नत के बाद पैदा हुआ था। घर जब विष्णु का शव पहुंचा तो अमित की मां सुध-बुध खो बैठी। घटना की जानकारी जब भाजपा मंडल महामंत्री जाट को मिली तो उन्होंने पीएम करवाने के साथ ही शवों को उनके पैतृक निवास पर भेजने में सहयोग किया।

