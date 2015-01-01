पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की बर्बादी:वेटरनरी काॅलेज के समीप लीकेज सुधार करने के लिए खाली करना था पाइप, इसलिए किशनगंज में वाॅल्व से सतत बहाया 15 लाख लीटर से ज्यादा पानी

महू3 घंटे पहले
नर्मदा दूसरे चरण की सीमेंट की पाइप लाइन मंे वेटरनरी काॅलेज के समीप नीचले हिस्से में लीकेज हाे गया। नीचले हिस्से में लीकेज हाेने से सुधार कार्य करने के लिए जलूद से शटडाउन लेना पड़ा। जिसके चलते पाइप लाइन काे किशनगंज के समीप वाॅल्व खाेलकर खाली किया गया। इस दाैरान यहां से करीब 15 लाख लीटर के करीब पानी व्यर्थ बहाया गया। किशनगंज पाइप लाइन से व्यर्थ बहते पानी का नजारा झरने की तरह मनमाेहक नजर आ रहा था।

व्यर्थ बहा पानी शहर की आबादी की तीन दिन की प्यास बुझा देता : नर्मदा विभाग द्वारा केंटबाेर्ड काे प्रतिदिन 5 लाख लीटर के करीब पानी दिया जाता है। गुरुवार काे किशनगंज वाॅल्व से पाइप लाइन खाली करने के लिए करीब 15 लाख लीटर पानी बहाया गया। ऐसे में व्यर्थ बहा पानी शहर की आबादी की तीन दिन की प्यास बुझा देता।

स्टाॅवर खाेलना कहते हैं इस प्रक्रिया काे : नर्मदा परियाेजना विभाग लाइन इंचार्ज राबर्ट ने बताया किशनगंज में लाइन खाली करने की प्रक्रिया काे स्टाॅवर खाेलना कहा जाता है। हर जगह नाले व नदी के समीप लाइन में ऐसे पाइंट बनाया जाता है। जिससे की जैसे ही लाइन खाली की जाए ताे स्टाॅवर खाेलकर पानी उस जगह से बहा दिया जाता है। वेटरनरी काॅलेज के समीप सुधार कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। इंदाैर व महू में शुक्रवार काे जलप्रदाय प्रभावित नहीं हाेगा।

पानी की बर्बादी के बीच जलसंकट

किशनगंज पाइप लाइन से जब पानी खाली किया जा रहा था ताे ऐसा लग रहा था जैसे झरना बह रहा हाे। लेकिन वहीं पानी के सैलाब के सामने से नर्मदा पानी के लिए मशक्कत करती महिलाएं सिर पर बर्तन लिए गुजरी ताे व्यर्थ बहते पानी के साथ जलसंकट काे बताती तस्वीर भी उभर गई।

