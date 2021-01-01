पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:160 दिन के ब्रेक के बाद 3 माह पहले शुरू हुआ ट्रेंचिंग मैदान, अब तक कचरे से 50 टन से ज्यादा खाद बनाई

महू6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारिश का पानी लगने से जून में बंद हुआ था कचरा निष्पादन, जो अक्टूबर में फिर चालू हुआ

आखिरकार ट्रेंचिंग मैदान का संचालन एक बार फिर सुचारू रूप से शुरू हाे गया है। 160 दिन के लंबे ब्रेक तक बंद रहने के बाद तीन माह पूर्व शुरू हुए ट्रेंचिंग मैदान में कचरा निष्पादन का फायदा यह हुआ है कि अब तक यहां करीब 50 टन खाद बनकर तैयार हाे गई है।

यहां पिछले साल 30 जून काे ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर जहां कचरे का निष्पादन हाेता है। वहां पर बारिश का पानी घुसने व शार्ट सर्किट हाेने से मशीनें बंद कर दी गई थी। जिसके चलते करीब 160 दिन अक्टूबर तक यहां ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर कचरे का निष्पादन बंद था। इस वजह से यहां मैदान पर बड़ी मात्रा में कचरे के ढेर का पहाड़ बन चुका था। अक्टूबर से केंटबाेर्ड ने यहां फिर से कचरा निष्पादन का काम शुरू किया। अब तीन माह गुजरने के बाद केंटबाेर्ड ने अब तक यहां पर सूखे व गीले कचरे से करीब 50 टन खाद तैयार कर ली है।

टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी, जल्द बेचा जाएगा खाद : यहां मैदान पर अब कचरे से बनी खाद के ढेर नजर अा रहा है। अब इस खाद काे जल्द ही केंटबाेर्ड बेचकर इससे अामदनी जनरेट करेगा। इस बारे में केंटबाेर्ड सेनेटरी सुपरिटेंडेंट मनीष अग्रवाल का कहना है कि ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर बड़ी मात्रा में खाद तैयार कर ली गई है। अब जल्द ही इसे बेचा जाएगा। इसके लिए टैंडर प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली गई है।

ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर कचरा निष्पादन शुरू, पर बारिश से बचाव के इंतजाम नहीं किए

यहां ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर केंटबाेर्ड ने कचरा निष्पादन ताे शुरू कर दिया है। लेकिन अभी भी यहां पर बारिश से बचाव के काेई इंतजाम नहीं है। ट्रेंचिंग मैदान पर जहां कचरा निष्पादन किया जा रहा है। वह एरिया चारों तरफ से खुला है। जिसके चलते एक बार फिर बारिश के दिनाें में यहां पानी घुसने से प्लांट बंद करना पड़ सकता है। केंटबाेर्ड काे चाहिए कि वह इसे चाराें तरफ से पैक करने का प्लान जल्द तैयार कर उसे अमल में लाए।

और... तहसील के आठ वार्ड से दिन में दाे बार डाेर-टू-डाेर कचरा कलेक्शन हाेता है

यहां केंटबाेर्ड द्वारा आठ वार्डाे में दिनभर में दाे बार डाेर-टू-डाेर कचरा कलेक्शन किया जाता है। इसमें गिला व सूखा कचरा पिछले माह से अलग-अलग लिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा सब्जी मार्केट, हाेटल से निकलने वाले ग्रीन वेस्ट के लिए भी केंटबाेर्ड ने अलग से कचरा गाड़ी चला रखी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser