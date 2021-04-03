पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:ढाई बीघा बंजर जमीन पर पैवर्स ब्लाक लगा वाकिंग ट्रैक बनाया, मांगलिक कार्य के लिए स्टेज भी किया तैयार

महू4 घंटे पहले
  • हैदराबादी बस्ती में केंटबाेर्ड ने 43 लाख की लागत से तैयार किया उद्यान, स्कूल के 4 कक्ष के लिए भूमिपूजन भी किया

केंटबाेर्ड द्वारा वार्ड पांच स्थित हैदराबादी बस्ती में करीब 75 लाख रु. के विकास कार्याें का लाेकार्पण व भूमिपूजन किया गया। इसमें केंटबाेर्ड ने बंजर हाे रही भूमि पर उद्यान भी विकसित किया है। जिससे रहवासियाें काे अब मांगलिक कार्य, मार्निंग वाक आदि के लिए सुविधा मिल सकेगी। केंटबाेर्ड वार्ड पांच प्रतिनिधि मुजीब कुरैशी ने बताया हैदराबादी बस्ती में लंबे समय से करीब ढाई बीघा जमीन बंजर हाेने के साथ ही लाेग इस पर कचरा व मटेरियल आदि फेंक जगह काे खराब कर रहे थे। इसी काे देखते हुए यहां पर केंटबाेर्ड द्वारा करीब 43 लाख रु. की लागत से बंजर भूमि पर उद्यान विकसित किया गया है। इसमंे बकायदा 12 हजार स्क्वेयर फीट एरिया में पैवर्स ब्लाॅक का वाॅकिंग ट्रैक बनाया गया है। जिससे लाेगाें काे सुबह व शाम के समय वाॅकिंग करने में सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा यहां पर पर्यावरण जागरूकता के लिए पाैधाराेपण भी किया गया। वहीं एक स्टेज भी बनाया गया है। जिससे बस्ती में मांगलिक कार्य के लिए लाेगाें काे जगह उपलब्ध हाे जाएगी। उद्यान में पेयजल की समस्या नहीं आए इसलिए बाेरिंग भी करवाया गया है। इसके अलावा प्राइमरी स्कूल के ऊपर चार नए कक्षाें के निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन भी किया गया। इस दाैरान मुख्य रूप से केंटबाेर्ड सीईओ मनीषा जाट, केंटबाेर्ड उपाध्यक्ष अरुणादत्त पांडेय, वार्ड प्रतिनिधि क्रमश: लक्ष्मीकांता साेढ़ानी, जितेंद्र शर्मा, अशाेक वर्मा, कैलाशदत्त पांडेय आदि उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम में केंटबाेर्ड के कर्मचारियाें काे शाॅल व श्रीफल से सम्मान भी किया गया।

नर्सरी व पहली कक्षा के बाद अब ऊपर वाली फ्लाेर पर 4 कक्ष बनेंगे
वार्ड प्रतिनिधि कुरैशी ने बताया कि यहां हैदराबादी बस्ती सीबी प्राइमरी स्कूल में अंग्रेजी माध्यम के स्कूल की शुरुआत की गई थी। इसमें वर्तमान में नर्सरी व पहली कक्षा संचालित हाे रही थीं। अब दूसरी कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऊपर वाली फ्लाेर पर चार नए कक्षाें के लिए भूमिपूजन भी किया गया। यह चार कक्ष करीब 35 लाख रु. की लागत से तैयार हाेंगे।

